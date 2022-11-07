Irish flight training school wins prestigious contract to train pilots for one of the world's leading private jet charter companies

An Irish flight training school has won a prestigious contract to train pilots for one of the world's leading private jet charter companies.

Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) confirmed it has a new pilot training partnership with GlobeAir.

Under the deal, AFTA will train cadets for future careers as commercial pilots in 2023/24.

As part of the training programme, cadets will receive flight training education at AFTA operations in both Cork and Waterford.

AFTA now ranks as one of Europe's premier flight training academies and, since it began operations in 1995, has trained over 2,300 pilots.

The Cork-based firm has also won contracts with some of the world's leading airline for pilot training including Ryanair, Air Astana, Pegasus Airlines, Emerald Airlines, Aer Lingus, EasyJet, British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific and many other leading carriers.

The new pilot training partnership between GlobeAir and AFTA will see successful student cadets fly AFTA’s next generation glass-cockpit Cessna 172’s for the initial phase of the flight training.

This will be followed by the Diamond DA42 NG, B737 NG and 737-8200 simulators for the advanced phases.

GlobeAir chief executive, Bernhard Fragner, said they were very pleased by the deal.

The private charter firm boasts 50pc of their target market and is Europe’s leader in the entry-level private jet sector.

It has 160 employees, including 80 pilots, and the company generates about 96pc of its revenues abroad.

“GlobeAir continues to identify innovative partnerships to help us stay at the forefront in the private aviation sector," he said.

"We have carefully selected AFTA as our pilot training partner due to their high standards and commitment to excellence. By working with them, we hope to provide a path for a new generation of aviation enthusiasts to join GlobeAir."

AFTA director Mark Casey said they were very proud of the prestigious GlobeAir link-up.

"Our new partnership with GlobeAir is testament to AFTA's successful record of helping leading global airlines to train their pilots to the highest possible EASA standards in a training environment designed to challenge and enhance their cadets flying skills," he said.

"AFTA will celebrate 28 years training commercial pilots in their careers next year and we look forward to the next 28 years expanding the business on the world stage.”

The Irish flight academy now ranks as one of Europe's leading pilot training centres and works closely with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Primarily based at Cork Airport, AFTA operates a secondary training hub at Waterford Airport.

AFTA also works closely with Munster Technology University (MTU) to offer students study for an Honours primary degree, through the Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Global Business and Pilot Studies (BSc) programme and also through the BA (Hons) in International Business with Aviation Studies programme.