Irish employers to be rated on efforts made to help staff through the menopause

Irish employers will be rated for the first time on the efforts they are making to help female staff going through menopause.

The ground-breaking Menopause-Friendly Workplaces Awards will honour organisations across Ireland who are striving to support menopausal staff.

Menopause Hub CEO Loretta Dignam will lead a panel of expert judges, including former Dragons’ Den star Norah Casey, to assess participating employers on a variety of categories including menopause awareness training and support services.

Launching the awards, Ms Dignam said menopause remains a taboo subject for many in Ireland and women are suffering as a result.

“It was not that long ago when menopausal women in Ireland were talked about in hushed tones, as if they were suffering from some sort of unspeakable condition,” she said.

“For far too long, the plight of menopausal women in this country has been swept under the carpet.

“Attitudes are slowly changing but a lot more needs to be done.”

Ms Dignam opened Ireland's first-ever clinic solely devoted to treating menopausal women in Mount Merrion, south Co Dublin, in 2019, after discovering first-hand the lack of help available when she was experiencing symptoms.

Research by her clinic, she said, indicated that almost 40pc of menopausal and perimenopausal women in Ireland were on the verge of quitting careers because of the devastating impact of symptoms.

“When a woman experiences menopause, she may notice several changes. She might experience brain fog or forgetfulness, fatigue, stress and anxiety, as well as hot flushes, vaginal issues, and broken sleep.

“Menopause symptoms can cause a person enormous difficulties at work, and their performance can be negatively impacted.

“Employers, therefore, risk losing highly qualified employees with years of experience simply because these employees are female and they are experiencing changes due to hormonal shifts.

“Thankfully, there is a growing number of organisations who are beginning to recognise the benefits of introducing menopause awareness programmes to help staff overcome any difficulties they are experiencing.

“Other organisations, unfortunately, have not been so forward thinking.”

Ms Dignam said employers who have introduced menopause awareness training have noticed improvements in absenteeism, employee retention and the number of women promoted to senior positions.

“Hopefully, the Menopause-Friendly Workplace Awards will encourage more and more employers to cast a critical eye over their workplaces to see if there is more they could do to help female staff experiencing menopause.”

The new awards are a partnership between The Menopause Hub and global workplace culture experts, Great Place to Work.

The judging panel also includes Denise Kennedy, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Agriculture; Cathal Divilly, Great Place to Work CEO; and Dr Conor Harrity, consultant gynaecologist at Beaumont and Rotunda hospitals and Medical Director at The Menopause Hub.