Irish embassy to be reopened in Iran after almost a decade

THE Government has agreed plans to reopen an embassy in Iran - nearly a decade after it was closed on cost-saving grounds.

The Cabinet on Tuesday morning signed off on a proposal brought by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to reopen an embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran by 2023.

The move is primarily as a result of Ireland’s current membership of the UN Security Council which runs until 2022.

One of its four responsibilities as a temporary member of the UNSC includes chairing the group overseeing the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Following the approval of ministers this morning, the Government will initially send a chargé d’affaires to the Middle East’s second largest economy.

They will initially be based out of an office at the German embassy in Tehran, before a full embassy will be re-established by 2023, Ministers were told this morning.

Ireland currently has an honorary consul based in Tehran, while the Irish Ambassador to Turkey, Sonya McGuinness, acts as the main diplomatic link to Iran.

The last Irish embassy in Tehran was one of three that were closed by the Fine Gael-Labour coalition in November 2011 at the height of the austerity measures enforced by the EU and IMF following the Troika bailout.

As well as East Timor, the then tánaiste and foreign affairs minister Eamon Gilmore also approved plans to controversially shutter Ireland’s embassy in The Vatican, which caused major controversy for the coalition at the time.

The Irish embassy to the Holy See was re-established in 2014.

Online Editors