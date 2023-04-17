Irish diplomat (58) assaulted at his home in Sudan

An Irish diplomat has been assaulted at his residence in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Aidan O’Hara (58), the EU Ambassador to Sudan, was attacked earlier today.

The incident has been confirmed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, who condemned the assault in a Twitter post.

“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency,” he wrote.

“This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.”

The EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security, Nabila Massrali, confirmed to the Irish Independent tonight that Mr O’Hara was safe.

"Ambassador is ok and not injured. He is continuing his duty and we are in touch with him.

"The security of the staff is our priority.

"The EUDEL is not evacuated. Security measures are being assessed,” he added

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a statement issued tonight, Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said: “I am deeply concerned at the serious incident in Khartoum today at the home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O’Hara.

"Although not seriously hurt, this is a gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats under the Vienna Convention.

"Aidan is an outstanding Irish and European diplomat who is serving the EU under the most difficult circumstances.

"We thank him for his service and call for an urgent cessation of violence in Sudan, and resumption of dialogue,” he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has been in direct contact with Mr O’Hara.

Mr O’Hara joined the Department of Foreign Affairs in 1986 and took up the role of Ambassador to Ethiopia, South Sudan and the African Union in 2012.

The incident comes as the Sudanese capital has been engulfed by explosions and gunfire over the last three days, as the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

At least 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded since the fighting erupted, UN envoy Volker Perthes said.

The toll could be much higher because there are many bodies in the streets around central Khartoum that no-one can reach because of the clashes.

There has been no official word on how many civilians or combatants have been killed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The doctors’ syndicate earlier put the number of civilian deaths at 97.

The sudden explosion of violence over the weekend between the nation’s two top generals, each backed by tens of thousands of fighters, trapped millions of people in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with supplies running low in many areas.

The two sides are using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas.

Fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as darkness fell.

Top diplomats on four continents scrambled to broker a truce, with the UN Security Council set to discuss the crisis.

Commenting on the situation in Sudan yesterday, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said: “I am deeply disturbed by the news that military and armed militia forces in Sudan have commenced new rounds of fighting, launching attacks in civilian areas in Khartoum and across the country in Darfur, Kordofan and Northern State, once again resorting to violence in order to consolidate their control over the future of Sudan.

"The pictures from Sudan this morning, with the airport under attack, military aircraft in the skies and civilians once more cowering at home, are completely unacceptable. Hostilities must cease, access must be provided for the provision of essential medical and humanitarian aid, and civilians protected.

“I extend my deep condolences to the families and victims of those killed and injured across the country, and express the solidary of the people of Ireland with the people of Sudan as they face into this new tragedy, including with the Sudanese community living here in Ireland.

“The people of Sudan have been consistent in their message that legitimacy cannot come from violence and that the country’s transition must be led by a civilian administration committed to freedom, peace and justice.”

“The cost of this reckless action for the people of Sudan and for the region, are immense. The international community must be clear in its response,” he added.

My Department, including our Embassy in Nairobi, will continue to monitor the situation closely, and to work with our partners in the region, within the European Union, and at the United Nations, to seek to end the violence.”

Additional reporting by AP News.