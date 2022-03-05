Irish Department of Foreign Affairs responds after Russian Ambassador’s TV interview about deteriorating relations

THE Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said that Russia’s invasion is a “gross violation of international law” - but they want to retain friendship with the Russian people.

It was responding to the Russian Ambassador’s statement on Russian TV about deteriorating relations.

In a six-minute interview with a TV news show in Russia, Ambassador Yury Filatov complained about protests at his embassy and claimed the Irish took sides without analysis.

Mr Filatov told Russia-24 Channel - one of the major state-owned channels in the country - that Ireland is at the forefront of the European Union in staging anti-Russian events.

But a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson answered last night by saying: “Ireland is at the forefront of efforts across the UN to bring an end to this conflict and to hold Russia accountable.

“Russia’s invasion is a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter and the unanimous cross-party Dáil motion could not have made this clearer.”

The Department statement continued that Ireland had supported EU sanctions in response to the situation which are the most extensive ever adopted.

The statement added: “This week, we excluded key Russian banks from SWIFT and banned Russian media from spreading disinformation in the EU.

“The EU has responded as it promised it would: with unity, firmness and determination.

"The effectiveness of these sanctions is evident and discussions on further measures continue.

“The adoption of a strong UN General Assembly resolution, supported by the overwhelming majority (141) of UN Member States, is also a powerful global rejection of Russia’s aggression against a sovereign state.”

But the Department spokesperson said they would like to keep diplomatic channels open between the two countries and retain friendship with the people of Russia.

“On bilateral relations at present, there is value in keeping diplomatic channels open with Russia, not least to protect our interests and our citizens.

“We also wish to retain friendship with the people of Russia, many of whom profoundly disagree with the aggressive and illegal actions of President Putin in Ukraine.

“Like all of the other responses we have deployed, we are coordinating closely with EU partners to ensure decisions have a meaningful impact.”