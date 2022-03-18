Irish Defence Forces could travel to Ukraine border to offer ‘logistical help’ – Coveney

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney said Irish troops will go to the Poland-Ukraine border to assist with the humanitarian effort there “if it’s helpful”.

Minister Coveney said Ireland will offer “logistical help” through the Defence Forces to register refugees, manage logistics on the border and assist with transport systems if needed.

The minister is due to meet with his Polish counterpart for talks in Warsaw today and he said the focus of the meeting will be on how Ireland can help and be “more proactive politically and from a humanitarian point of view”.

He said they will also discuss the European Union’s support to the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility because “it’s likely” that commitment will be increased.

However, Mr Coveney said the biggest issue at the moment is the “extraordinary” number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“About two million [refugees] have come across the border in three weeks. That’s about 100,000 people a day coming into Poland and that is a burden we need to share across the European Union to support Ukrainian people while they’re fleeing war,” he said.

Mr Coveney said it is expected that between 18,000 and 21,000 Ukrainian nationals will have relocated to Ireland by the end of March.

He said that number will increase if the war continues “which it is expected to”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Mr Coveney described the situation in Poland at present as feeling like “a war-time atmosphere”.

“[It is] Completely dominated by the war next door in Ukraine and the generosity of the Polish people towards their Ukrainian brothers and sisters is just remarkable,” he said.

“To imagine that in three weeks, two million people would cross a border into your country, and largely be accommodated and looked after, is an extraordinary effort.

“Whether that is sustainable in the weeks ahead as that two million figure becomes four million over the next month or so is the question, and that’s where the rest of the European Union has got to be generous.”

Regarding the efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, Minister Coveney said Ireland would act as an intermediary for Ukraine-Russia talks, if Russia will sit down.

“We’d be more than willing to do that, whether we have the capacity to it, whether Russia would want that it’s hard to know,” he said.

“We had a Security Council meeting in the last number of hours. Russia had proposed what is seen as quite a cynical motion in relation to protecting civilians from the war in Ukraine while they continue to shell them.

“It’s just hard to know who the Kremlin will listen to right now and that’s why I think there has been some effort within the UN to try and put pressure on China, India and Turkey to use the influence they have in Moscow, because they clearly have more influence than others, to try and bring this madness to an end.”

He added that Ireland is looking to use “every platform it can” to try and bring about peace.