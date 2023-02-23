Irish dancing body will use independent disciplinary panels for feis-fixing probes

Allegations of feis-fixing within the world’s biggest and oldest Irish-dancing body will for the first time be considered by independent disciplinary panels.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), which is already dealing with at least 44 cases of dance teachers and judges who have been accused of cheating, announced this week it is changing the way it considers complaints against members.

Previously, disciplinary hearings were considered by members of the CLRG itself.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the CLRG agreed to adopt new disciplinary procedures.

It said the new disciplinary procedures “are intended to apply to all current and future allegations (including associated cases) of inappropriate attempts to affect the outcome of dance competitions”.

The “discipline committees” will now be made up of a panel of three people “to be drawn from the panel of independent persons”.

It eliminates the possibility of personal relationships between dance teachers and judges influencing the outcome of such hearings.

The CLRG has been embroiled in a global cheating scandal since it emerged that at least a dozen dance teachers and judges had been accused of fixing competitions.

Last year, the body announced its independent investigation into alleged cheating has recommended 44 cases go to a “full disciplinary hearing”.

Those who are under investigation are suspended from judging competitions and acting in an official capacity at CLRG events while the disciplinary hearings continue.

Under disciplinary rules, a committee of five independent experts will also be available to consider any appeals of disciplinary decisions.

The CLRG’s own ethics committee, an coiste faire, will represent the complaints against those accused of cheating.

Both an coiste faire and the dance teachers or judges accused of cheating will be entitled to have their own legal representation during the disciplinary process. Both parties are also entitled to call witnesses.

The CLRG is already facing a number of High Court cases from those who have been accused of cheating as part of the scandal.

Most of those who are alleged to have participated in so-called feis-fixing have had their names and sometimes copies of text messages leaked online.

One Irish dancing judge has claimed she had been unfairly treated in an investigation into allegations of feis-fixing.

Amanda ‘Mandy’ Hennigan, a feis adjudicator who also runs an Irish dancing school in Hertfordshire, southern England, asked the High Court earlier this month for an injunction to stop disciplinary proceedings being taken against her.

It is part of proceedings she has brought against the CLRG.

The body denies her claims she is being unfairly treated and says the disciplinary process should be allowed to proceed.

It is understood Ms Hennigan is one of a number of people facing disciplinary action as part of the alleged feis-fixing scandal who wish to take a case against the CLRG.