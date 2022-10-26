Irish cricket supporters flying high in Australia after Ireland’s ‘very special’ win over England

Ireland players celebrate with fans following their win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022.

Irish supporters are flying high in Australia after the cricket team’s famous T20 World Cup win over England.

Speaking to the Irish Independent at 8.45am local time – the morning after a long day and later the well-earned celebrations – Ashley Balbirnie, father of team captain Andy Balbirnie, said it was “ very special” occasion.

“The location first of all, I mean the MCG is a magnificent stadium and coming from Ireland we’re used to playing on very small pitches, with very few people around, so it was fairly magnificent and great for our players who don’t get to experience that type of ground and atmosphere as often as they should,” he said.

“The match was terrific, we put some runs on the board. We probably doubted that they would be enough in the end, but the team battled magnificently throughout and to put the cherry on the cake the rain came down at pretty much the perfect time to seal the deal.”

Mr Balbirnie said cricket supporters “tend to be a bit negative” and when coming up against a team with the players and resources that England have, “you’re always semi dreading the worst”.

However, he argued that result proves the team “have in it them” to win big matches.

Mr Balbirnie said Ireland have achieved fantastic victories in the recent years, with the “limited” resources” and they are “certainly making the most of it at the moment”.

“When Ireland get a run of games against good quality opposition, they get better all the time,” he said.

“And the problem is, they just don’t have enough of those matches and certainly by comparison with the big teams they end up playing, they don’t have anything like enough matches. When they do get the opportunity, they will certainly rise to the occasion.”

The Balbirnie family moved to Sandymount, Dublin, when Andy and his two brothers Harry and Jack were children. According to their father, the boys adopted the nearby Pembroke Cricket Club as the “back garden”.

Mr Balbirnie said Andy wanted to be a professional cricket player from “the age of six”.

“And quite honestly, a lot of people would have laughed at that prospect because it wasn’t really a prospect, but we were all smiling seeing him there today,” he said.

“The idea of beating England in a World Cup, in the MCG, for a cricketer it really doesn’t get an awful lot better than that to be honest.”

Mr Balbirnie attended the landmark win with his wife Candy and the small group of Irish “diehard” supporters who are “traipsing around” with the team across Australia.

He said the supporters have developed into tightknit community and after the win the team were able to celebrate with the families.

“We were all back in the team hotel last night, both team and supporters, and mixing very casually and very enjoyably,” he said.

“They players were obviously aware that they’re mid-tournament here, so there wasn’t a massive celebration for them…They enjoyed the occasion but they’re very conscious that they have another match on Friday.”

Next up Ireland face Afghanistan and Ashley Balbirnie said the supporters are “hopeful” that the team can go further in the tournament.

“We’re delighted with success to date, and hopefully there will be more to come, but whatever happens it’s been a wonderful tournament for Ireland,” he added.

“We know how hard this group of lads work, the resources are so limited, so the guys that are there have to work almost twice as hard. So, we’re just delighted when they get the reward for their efforts.”