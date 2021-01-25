Irish Coursing Club fails to get High Court injunction to allow coursing to resume during Covid lockdown

The Irish Coursing Club (ICC) has failed to secure a High Court injunction that would have allowed coursing to resume during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland today said she was not satisfied to grant the ICC an injunction which would have seen coursing resume.

That order would have remained pending the final outcome of judicial proceedings brought by the ICC after the Government delisted coursing as a permitted activity during the current Level 5 restrictions.

Ms Justice Hyland accepted that at least some of the grounds advanced by the ICC were "sufficiently strong".

These included that the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was obliged to consult with other ministers before deciding to exclude coursing from a list of permitted sports.

However, she said the court lacks the jurisdiction to grant what would be a mandatory injunction directing the minister to allow coursing resume.

The granting of an injunction would be effectively asking the Health Minister to ignore matters relating to the risk of Covid-19, and act outside his powers, she said.

The injunction would "usurp the exclusive function of the Oireachtas", in circumstances where the court has no public health qualifications or public health advices available to it, and where the court "is not democratically elected".

Even if the court had such a power, the balance of convenience and the risk of injustice dictates that the court should not grant the injunction, she said.

The court had put sufficient weight on the severity of the current Covid-19 situation and the need for the current regime to be left "undisturbed" in circumstances where the entire Cabinet took a decision that only the sports identified should be permitted to go ahead.

The judge further added that she had to take into account the State's expert medical evidence regarding the risk involved to public health if coursing was allowed to resume.

A significant number of people, including two handlers for each dog, as well as stewards and security personnel, are involved in the running of a coursing meeting the court noted.

The court fully accepted evidence that the ICC has made strenuous efforts to be Covid-19 compliant in any of its events prior to Christmas.

However, the granting of a mandatory injunction, "could entail a risk to life".

Granting the injunction would have allowed 36 coursing meetings go ahead during Level 5 with potentially 3,000 people attending, she said.

The court noted the possible financial losses suffering by breeders and trainers due to the cancellation of meetings.

The ICC brought proceedings over the Government’s decision last month not to include coursing in a list of activities permitted during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The ICC's challenge against the minister's decision to delist coursing as a permitted activity will now proceed to a full hearing.

No date has been fixed for that hearing; however, the issue is unlikely to be determined before the end of next month when the coursing season would normally conclude.

The ICC sought the injunction, as part of its action against the Ministers for Health and Housing, Local Government and Heritage, because of the limited time left before the coursing season ends.

The ministers argued that it was "unsafe in the current climate" to allow coursing to take place, and the Government is fully entitled not to allow the sport go ahead.

It also rejected the ICC's claims that coursing was being singled out, and was being discriminated against because members of the Government are opposed to coursing.

The ICC said while its activities were delisted other similar sports, including greyhound racing, horse racing and other equine activities, were allowed to proceed.

Online Editors