An online lottery player got their weekend off to a flying start after winning the top prize of €500,000 in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

They became the biggest winner of the night in Ireland with the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win.

And it is the second massive win in Mayo this week, following a Daily Million top prize win of €1m in Turlough Village, outside Castlebar on Thursday.

This is the 23rd EuroMillions Plus top prize win of €500,000 so far this year.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Mayo ticket holder.

The online winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 07, 12, 14, 33, 45.

There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday night which was worth over €160m. The winning ticket was sold in France.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “What a week it has been for Mayo lottery wins!

"This online player is the second player to win a life-changing lottery prize this week following our Daily Million top prize win of €1m, also in Mayo last Thursday.

"We are encouraging all our online players in Co Mayo to check their National Lottery accounts and tickets very carefully today to see if they are the latest EuroMillions Plus top prize winner.”