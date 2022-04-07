Irish consumer prices surge at fastest rate in 25 years

Surging prices for fuel, electricity and groceries led to consumer prices rising by 1.9pc between February and March of this year, in the sharpest monthly increase since the index began in 1997, the CSO has said.

Inflation has shot up to a 22 year high of 6.7pc according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest publication for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices for consumer goods and services in March increased by 6.7pc on average when compared to March 2021.

That’s up from an increase of 5.6pc in the year to February.

The more than one-point rise is the largest increase since November 2000, when inflation was at 7pc, the Central Statistics Office said.

Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5pc or more each month since that October.

The annual increase in the CPI last month is the largest observed since annual inflation stood at 7.0pc in November 2000.

According to the CSO, the most significant increases this year were in transport which was up 18.7pc, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels up 17.4pc, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 7pc.

It said the annual change in transport costs reflects a rise in the cost of diesel (+46pc), petrol (+35.2pc) and airfares (+69.2pc) compared to March 2021.

Increased energy costs are reflected in the yearly increase of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with electricity up 22.4pc, gas up 27.9pc, liquid fuels (home heating oil) up 126.6pc and solid fuels up 20.5pc.

Meanwhile, miscellaneous goods and services (-1pc), clothing and footwear (-0.8pc) and Education (-0.8pc) were the only divisions to show a decrease when compared with March 2021.

Commenting on monthly changes shown in the data, CSO Statistician Colin Cotter said consumer prices in March increased by 1.9pc in the month.

“The divisions with the largest monthly increases were housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and transport, both up 5pc,” he said.

“Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose due to an increase in the cost of home heating oil (+58.5pc), solid fuels (+11.6pc) and higher rents (+0.8pc), while transport prices increased due to higher prices for diesel (+17.3pc), petrol (+10.2pc) and airfares (+18.2pc) compared to February 2022.

“The largest monthly decrease was seen in clothing and footwear (-0.9pc) which was due to clothing sales.”

The national average prices for selected CPI goods and services for February 2022 were also revealed by the CSO.

The data shows that diesel at €1.66 per litre and petrol at €1.75 per litre were up by 40.7 cent per litre (+32.5pc) and 40.8 cent per litre (+30.3pc) respectively between February 2021 and February 2022.

The national average price for bread (large 800g white sliced pan) was up 13.6 cent in the year to February 2022, while the cost of the same size brown sliced pan rose by 20.6 cent over the same period.

Fresh fillet of cod per kg increased by 23.3 cent, while the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes decreased by 18.2 cent.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.18 was up 26.8 cent on average from February 2021, with a take home 50cl can of cider at €2.36 up 13.5 cent.

In February 2022, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €4.95 while a pint of lager was €5.33. The CPI collection period in February 2021 for the price of a pint are unavailable because of the lockdown last year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Professor of Agriculture and Food Economics and UCD Michael Wallace said food prices are facing a “perfect storm of inflationary pressures”.

He said the pressures have been “elevated” by the war in Ukraine and will likely to “persist over a longer period”.

“What we have really noticed, in particular, are dramatic rises in products such as bread and breakfast cereals, pasta and cooking oils,” he said.

“We’re starting to see that and particularly products like sunflower oil, with Ukraine and Russia accounting for two thirds of supply of sunflower.”

Prof Wallace said the supply pressure is expect to “spill over” and lead to prices increases in other markets who rely on sunflowers for raw materials.

He said if the crisis continues consumers could face a “scarcity” of some products.