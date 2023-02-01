Irish Congress of Trade Unions expresses ‘grave concern’ over recommendation to make retirees liable for PRSI

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has expressed “grave concern” over the recommendation to make those aged over 66 liable for pay-related social insurance (PRSI).

In its submission to the Budgetary Oversight Committee, which is set to convene in the Oireachtas today, the union raised concerns about certain recommendations in the report of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare.

Independent.ie revealed last July that the coalition will keep the State pension age at 66 with higher pensions paid to those who retire up to the age of 70.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed in September that PRSI increases would be needed to keep the pension age at 66 for the country’s ageing population.

ICTU said ending the PRSI exemption on all income other than social welfare payments “will unfairly and disproportionally impact certain groups of older people”.

“For example, many pre-95 civil servants, who have no entitlement to the State pension, rely on a public sector pension that is of the same or less than the value of the State pension,” it said.

“But under this recommendation they would be liable for PRSI on their modest pension, increasing horizontal inequity and their poverty risk.

“Also, it will result in pensioners being double taxed on their occupational pension income.

“That is, the same person will be levied for the same tax on the same income, given that workers are liable for PRSI on their contributions going into their pension pot since 2012.

“Finally, it will undermine Government policy to promote working beyond retirement age.”

The union said it also has “major reservations” about the recommendation to make low wage workers liable for PRSI.

“Employees earning below €352 a week are currently exempt. This recommendation is in direct conflict with what the Pensions Commission recommends,” it said.

“On the basis of a poverty and gender impact analysis of applying a reduced 0.5pc employee PRSI contribution on weekly earnings between €115 to €352, conducted by the Department of Social Protection, the Pensions Commissions do not recommend an employee PRSI contribution below the current threshold. ICTU agrees with this evidence-based decision.”