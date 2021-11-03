Irish company helps secure landmark decision against Australian ‘backpacker tax’

An Irish owned company has helped secure a landmark decision that the Australian ‘backpacker tax’ discriminated against foreigners on working visas.

Australia’s High Court ruled the tax, introduced in 2017, can’t be levied on citizens of eight countries with whom Australia has signed tax treaties.

The move against the Backpacker Tax was initiated in January 2017 by Irish-owned and headquartered Taxback.com, an international accounting firm providing global tax return filing and refund services for corporates and individuals.

British woman Catherine Addy, who’d worked in Sydney in 2017, took a case, leading the high court to find in her favour.

That decision has now triggered a potential for thousands of other backpackers to be set for tax refunds.

Joanna Murphy, CEO at Taxback.com, spoke of the potential impact the ruling could have on Irish travellers in Australia.

“Today’s judgement comes after four years of hard work behind the scenes between Taxback.com and our legal counsel and we’re glad to be able to finally draw a line under the court proceedings,” Ms Murphy said.

“However, we will continue to lobby for the judgement to be applied across the board, and we’re confident today’s outcome will positively impact Irish backpackers in the near future, based on the fact that tax treatment of backpackers is usually common regardless of which country they come from.”

The backpacker tax removed the tax-free threshold of $18,200 from backpackers, who were in Australia on either a 417 or a 462 Working Holiday Visa.

The tax-free threshold was replaced by a 15pc tax rate on all income earned up to $37,000, resulting in backpackers being charged higher tax rates than Australian residents.

Its application impacted tens of thousands of working holiday makers in Australia every year.

In a unanimous ruling, Australia’s High Court accepted the Backpacker Tax contravened non-discrimination clauses built into tax treaties signed by Australia with the UK, US, Germany, Finland, Chile, Japan, Norway and Turkey.

The company said the ruling means the Backpacker Tax cannot apply to citizens of the eight affected countries – in effect, rendering them exempt from the tax.

Visitors from the eight countries account for approximately 50pc of all visitors who come to Australia on 417 or 462 Working Holiday Visas.

Ms Murphy said: “The indication is that the Australian Tax Office (ATO) will now have to consider the position of all working holiday visa holders and amend how the Backpacker tax is applied to all foreign travellers.

“Travelling and working around Australia has long been a rite of passage for Irish people – 37,041 Working Holiday (417) Visas have been issued to Irish people since 2017, when the tax originally came into effect.”

The firm welcomed the High Court decision and the ruling on what they say were “discriminatory and ill-thought-out changes.”

While the judgement itself does not yet apply to Irish backpackers, the tax experts predict that this final legal judgement is likely to set a precedent going forward, as it is highly unusual for a country to have different tax regimes for countries from similar territories.

Ms Murphy said the court decision reaffirmed important protections for foreign citizens choosing to work while holidaying in Australia.

“In our view, it was very clear when the tax was introduced in 2016, that it discriminated against foreign workers and breached several international tax agreements. It also damaged Australia’s reputation as a working holiday destination,” Ms Murphy said.

“This is a win for an Irish company - to have taken on the ATO in Australia's highest court and won. We look forward to the Government restoring the previous, and fairer, taxation arrangements that apply to holiday workers.”

Taxback.com founder and chair Terry Clune, said: “We’re delighted with the ruling. There’s an important principle at stake here – tax treaties when signed should be binding and countries should not be able to pick and choose when they apply.”

In 2017, backpackers spent $920m in regional towns. The overall contribution of the sector to the Australian economy is estimated at $3.5bn per year.

Australia has seen a decline in backpacker numbers in recent years, leading many regional farms and businesses to experience difficulties sourcing seasonal staff.