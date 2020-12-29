Irish Coast Guard saved almost 400 lives in 2020

The Irish Coast Guard saved almost 400 lives this year, with a substantial rise in incidents occurring at the end of summer.

There were 2,643 incidents this year, an increase from last year’s figure of 2,490.

As the year began, it seemed we might have a safe year on the water, with activity over February, March and April reaching record lows.

This corresponded with the nation’s first lockdown, lining up with a decrease in movement throughout the country.

However, the number of incidents began to pick up again in May, with both August and September proving to be exceptionally busy months for the Coast Guard.

They recorded 464 incidents in August, compared to 369 in the same month in 2019. Similarly, September 2020 saw 307 incidents recorded, while the corresponding 2019 figure was only 239.

In total, 391 people had their lives saved by the Coast Guard this year.

Coast Guard Director Eugene Clonan said the key challenge this year was to ensure the 24/7 delivery of Coast Guard search and rescue (SAR) services, and thanked his team for their efforts.

“I want to thank all the men and women that make up our SAR community, for the discipline and commitment they have demonstrated in maintaining service availability through the most challenging of times,” he said.

There were also ives lost this year, with 72 people drowning. This was a reduction from last year, with Water Safety Ireland reporting 105 drownings in 2019.

According to those same drowning statistics, the number of people who drowned has not gone below 100 since at least 2007. The Irish Coast Guard say they are “working closely” with Water Safety Ireland in monitoring drowning risks and trends.

Additionally, they mentioned the work of their Coast Guard helicopters, which flew a total of 781 missions this year. The helicopters work both during the day and the night, and have bases in Sligo, Shannon, Dublin and Waterford.

These helicopters sometimes also serve as emergency medical service vehicles, and maybe transfer people to different hospitals, including emergency paediatric transfers to the UK.

The Coast Guard was also assisted by volunteers in a total of 1,270 missions this year, with some services including Covid-19 related transfer support to the HSE.

The Irish Coast Guard wished to remind people that if somebody is in trouble at sea, on the water, or along the coast, dial 112.

Read More

Online Editors