Irish Coast Guard marks 200 years of lifesaving service

Members of the Irish Coast Guard with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.

The Irish Coast Guard celebrated 200 years of service at a commemorative event today.

The organisation, which can trace its roots to 1822, celebrated 200 years and the milestone was marked at an event today at Greenore Coast Guard Station, County Louth.

To mark the event, a special commemorative token will be awarded to 950 volunteers across 44 units nationwide in recognition of their valued service.

The search and rescue service saves on average 400 lives per year and responds to almost 3,000 call outs annually.

While the Irish Coast Guard uses state of the art technology to support its work these days, in the past its volunteers have had to rely on horse-drawn carriages to carry equipment, climbing cliffs on ladders and line-firing rockets to reach grounded vessels in their rescue efforts.

“The 200th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the legacy and rich history of this crucial rescue service,” a statement from the Coast Guard said.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, said The Irish Coast Guard was a “critical part of Ireland’s emergency response system”.

“Last year, the Coast Guard reported a 12pc increase in the overall number of incidents coordinated during 2021. Hardly a day goes by without hearing of the extraordinary work carried out bravely and selflessly by its staff and volunteers. Whether it’s the rescue of someone from the sea, a cliff or mountain rescue, the provision of maritime safety broadcasts, ship casualty operations or the investigation of pollution reports, they provide a 24/7 service for, and on behalf of, the Irish people.

“I am delighted to mark this 200-year celebration and to reflect on its rich history by recognising the tireless work of Irish Coast Guard staff and volunteers - both those currently in duty and those who have served before them, and their families right across the country,” Minister Ryan said.