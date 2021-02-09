Irish Coast Guard bans volunteers partaking in viral Jerusalema dance challenge

The Irish Coast Guard has told its volunteers not to take part in the viral dance Jerusalema challenge.

This comes as a response to a performance of the challenge which was posted online by volunteers from Dingle’s Coast Guard Unit.

As a result of this and “several requests” to participate in dance videos, management of the national Coast Guard sent a letter to all volunteers saying it is “not permitted” for units to produce dance videos for social media.

The letter, seen by Independent.ie, said units should not assemble “for any reason other than for reasons central to a unit’s operational objectives”.

The Jerusalema dance challenge has become a worldwide viral sensation with law enforcement and other emergency workers showcasing their dance skills across the globe.

The Garda instalment in the viral craze became a huge hit online, receiving over a million views.

There was also a performance of the challenge by frontline workers last Friday on the Late Late Show.

The letter to Coast Guard volunteers says a key to “risk control” is the suspension of “any activity” not considered core to a unit’s operational objectives.

“Where likelihood of exposure to a hazard is increased, such as through unnecessary gatherings of unit personnel,this increases our likelihood risk rating and weakens our risk mitigation strategy.

“Should the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 unnecessarily increase, this may adversely affect our ability to retain our operational status and to continue with the limited return to training exercises,” the letter continues.

“I trust you understand the reasoning in this instance, and we thank you for your continued support throughout this challenging period,” the letter concludes.

Online Editors