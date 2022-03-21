Irish charity CEO who allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks in front of Jewish staff member won’t have identity published

An Irish charity boss who rejects claims that he made anti-Semitic remarks in the presence of a Jewish member of staff won’t have his identity published.

It was claimed the CEO said he had been “bumped off the panel of a radio show” because the producers “wanted a Jew”.

However the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) rejected the allegation.

Complaints were made by an unnamed female employee who claimed she was subjected to a “degrading, humiliating and offensive” work environment because of comments made to her and that she was victimised in an unfair dismissal after making a discrimination complaint.

These were rejected in a ruling published today.

Adjudicating officer Breiffni O’Neill made an order anonymising the names of the parties in light of the “potential repercussions” of the allegations for the charity’s employees, “in particular those of the CEO”.

The woman told the commission that on two dates in April 2019 she experienced anti-Semitic comments which had a “detrimental effect on her health and wellbeing” and took sick leave.

She made a formal complaint about the alleged incidents in July 2019 but a barrister who conducted an internal investigation and issued findings in November 2020, rejected her complaint.

She told the commission the barrister who inquired into her claims “failed to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of anti-Semitism” and argued that the investigator had failed to apply an objective standard like the UN definition.

The investigator “identified comments made by one of her colleagues as anti-Semitic but did not make a finding of anti-Semitism”, she added.

She also said the investigator had excluded earlier alleged anti-Semitic incidents which pointed to a “culture” – one of which was a comment she said was made by the CEO.

The woman said that on an unspecified date, the CEO said in her presence that he had been “bumped off the panel of a radio show” because the producers “wanted a Jew”.

At an adjudication hearing on February 9 this year, the CEO gave sworn evidence that he “never made such a comment” and it would not be unusual for him to be “bumped off” a radio panel for many reasons.

The woman appealed the findings to a director of the charity, who upheld the investigation’s findings.

Des Ryan BL, for the charity, said the independent barrister’s investigation was “exhaustive” and that the complainant had failed to establish a link between the alleged treatment and her religion.

“The complainant’s case rests on speculation and unsupported assertion,” Mr Ryan said.

In his decision, Mr O’Neill wrote the investigator hired by the charity is a “renowned barrister” and there was no dispute between the parties on the legal professional’s expertise in employment law.

He ruled the woman was given the chance to set out her account verbally, provide documentation, make submissions in writing and had the opportunity to appeal.

“The knowledge the investigator demonstrated of anti-Semitism, evident from her analysis, was sufficient for the purposes of reaching her findings,” he said.

The complainant had argued that an “objective standard” or “definition” of anti-Semitism should have been applied by the investigator.

Mr O’Neill said she presented “no evidence” to establish that such a “universally accepted standard” exists.

He remarked it was “incomprehensible” that the woman would not have objected to the CEO hearing the appeal of the internal investigation if her boss had really made that remark.

“Given the clear conflict of evidence between the CEO and the complainant in relation to this remark, and recognising her failure to object to him conducting the appeal, I prefer the evidence of the CEO and find that, on the balance of probabilities, he did not make the remark,” Mr O’Neill wrote.

He ruled the failure to renew her fixed-term contract was adverse treatment – but it was “solely attributable to the to the conclusion of work” she had been hired to do and not “in reaction” to her WRC complaint.

“I find that the complainant has not established a prima facie case of victimisation,” Mr O’Neill added.