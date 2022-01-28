Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran to finally return home from China after three years

A deal has been agreed to finally allow Irishman Richard O’Halloran, who has been unable to leave China for almost three years, to return home

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a deal had been reached with Chinese authorities, with Mr O’Halloran understood to be due to return home to his wife and four children this weekend.

The senior Irish aviation leasing executive, who lived with his wife Tara and four children in Foxrock in Dublin, has been trapped in China since travelling to Shanghai in February 2019.

Expand Close Richard Tara, Ben, Amber, Isabella and Scarlett O'Halloran. Credit: Tara O'Halloran / Facebook

He went there to try to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of the firm he works for, aircraft leasing company China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS Ireland).

The company’s chairman, Min Jiedong, is serving a prison sentence in China for fundraising fraud.

Mr O’Halloran had been denied an exit from China until the issue was resolved

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Government had been working on the matter for some time and wished Mr O'Halloran "a happy reunion with his family".

A statement from Mr Coveney confirmed Mr O'Halloran will be allowed to leave China and return to Ireland after almost three years.

"This has been a difficult time for Mr O’Halloran and his family. The Government has been actively engaged on the matter throughout and is delighted it has reached a successful result,” he said.

The statement continued: “The Minister wishes to acknowledge the recent cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland and of the Chinese authorities, and to thank all those who have assisted in achieving this positive outcome.”

"The minister wishes Mr O’Halloran a happy reunion with his family."

His wife Tara, who remains in Dublin with the couple’s four children, aged between eight and 14 years old, has campaigned tirelessly for his safe return home and previously told the Irish Independent how he had missed his children growing up, with his eldest son now a teenager.