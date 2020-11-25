Irish Book Awards: Writers who gave us an escape hatch honoured as winners announced

Louise O’Neill, winner of Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year for After the Silence. Photo: Clare Keogh

A story of love and loss so savage and tender, it haunts the heart. A cosy cookbook stuffed with recipes to bring a taste of comfort to lockdown life. The brutal tale of an unforgettable murder most foul.

Always a portal to other worlds, books have been an escape hatch during these difficult months, transporting us out of the bleakness of Covid-land and allowing us to forget our restricted lives – even for a little while.

And though we may have been reading alone – with libraries shuttered and book clubs forced to retreat to Zoom – we continued to read together, with a record 143,000 votes cast for the An Post Irish Book Awards by the book-loving public to select the winners in each category.

The awards are Ireland’s biggest literary celebration, championing everything from novels and non-fiction to poetry, short stories and the Irish language.

Keelin Shanley’s posthumous memoir was among this year’s winners, while the Novel of the Year Award went to Donal Ryan for Strange Flowers.

But with no glittering reception possible, the event was held online.

“It would have been nice to be buddying up with literary giants – that’s a shame,” conceded Darragh McCullough, farmer and TV presenter, who won in the Children’s Book of the Year, Junior, category with The Great Irish Farm Book.

But instead, he had the bubbly out with wife Aoife and kept his win under wraps to surprise his parents. “I kept up this charade, ‘Oh we must tune in to see who won,’” he laughed.

For author Louise O’Neill, her win in the Irish Independent Crime Fiction of the Year category with her latest book, After the Silence, rendered her “speechless”.

She was just about to walk her new rescue puppy, Cooper, when she got the call. “The category is always incredibly strong because the standard of crime fiction is so high in Ireland. I was nervous.”

Based on the notorious murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork 25 years ago, O’Neill said there is a reason it is still referred to locally as ‘The Murder’. “People have never forgotten it,” she said.

Neatly, given the sponsors, her trophy came to her home in West Cork in the post.

“I liked that,” said O’Neill.

For Ireland’s favourite chef, Neven McGuire, his win in the Cookbook of the Year category came on his birthday. He and his family celebrated on the double with steak and chips.

With a chapter on slow cooking and another entitled ‘Cupboards Bare’, his book Midweek Meals in Minutes really connected with people this year, he said.

Like many others, he and his family are back to traditional eating “in the middle of the day”, said Neven. One recipe in the book, quick chicken korma with chickpeas, got over 200,000 views online, he said, adding: “And that’s because of lockdown – I never got that before.”

Professor Luke O’Neill won the Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year award with Never Mind the Boll***s, Here’s the Science.

He had written most of the book before Covid struck, but made some changes after he got the proofs in April. Some of what he had already written was “positively spooky”, he conceded, with even a chapter on remote working. “And they say there’s no God,” he joked.

The winners:

RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award: A Light That Never Goes Out – Keelin Shanley (Gill Books)

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year: Champagne Football – Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan (Sandycove)

Bookselling Ireland Cookbook of the Year: Neven Maguire’s Midweek Meals in Minutes – Neven Maguire (Gill Books)

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year: After the Silence – Louise O’Neill (Quercus)

Odgers Berndtson Non-Fiction Book of the Year in association with The Business Post: A Ghost in the Throat – Doireann Ní Ghríofa (Tramp Press)

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year: Old Ireland in Colour – John Breslin and Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley (Merrion Press)

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year: Cnámh – Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde (Éabhlóid)

Dept51@Eason Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year: Savage Her Reply – Deirdre Sullivan, illustrated by Karen Vaughan (Little Island Books)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior: Break the Mould – Sinéad Burke, illustrated by Natalie Byrne (Hachette Children's Books – Imprint: Wren & Rook)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior: The Great Irish Farm Book – Darragh McCullough, illustrated by Sally Caulwell (Gill Books)

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year: Diary of a Young Naturalist – Dara McAnulty, illustrated by Barry Falls (Little Toller Books)

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year: Home Stretch – Graham Norton (Coronet, Hodder & Stoughton)

Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year: In the Museum of Misremembered Things – Linda McKenna ( Doire Press)

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year Award: I Ate It All And I Really Thought I Wouldn’t – Caoilinn Hughes (LitHub)

Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year: Never Mind the Boll***s, Here’s the Science – Luke O’Neill (Gill Books)

Eason Novel of the Year: Strange Flowers – Donal Ryan (Doubleday Ireland)

