A woman lays flowers near the house where Bishop David O’Connell was killed. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bishop David O'Connell, originally from Glanmire in Cork, was found dead in his home in Hacienda Heights, California. Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

AN IRISH bishop known as 'The Peacemaker' in the US was likely shot dead while he was asleep in bed at his home and helpless to defend himself.

The revelation came as Los Angeles is to hold a special ceremony to honour Bishop David O'Connell (69), who suffered fatal gunshot injuries in his home last Saturday.

Bishop O'Connell, originally from Glanmire in Cork, died from a gunshot wound to his upper chest at his residence in east Los Angeles last Saturday.

It has now emerged that multiple shots from a medium calibre handgun, possibly a .38, were discharged at the cleric while he was asleep in bed.

Possibly up to five shots were fired.

Home repair contractor Carlos Medina (65) has been charged with the murder of Bishop O'Connell.

Mr Medina is the husband of the Irish cleric's housekeeper and neighbours said the contractor, who has a previous drugs conviction, had been behaving erratically over recent days.

Detectives said they are baffled by a motive for the shooting after ruling out initial reports that Mr Medina believed Bishop O'Connell owed him money.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said Mr Medina faces one count of murder and a further count of using a firearm to commit a criminal act.

The prosecutor said that Mr Medina admitted the killing to homicide detectives during interviews.

“I know this has been a shock for our community – this was a brutal act of violence against a person who dedicated his life to making our neighbourhoods safer, healthier and always served with love,” Mr Gascon said.

“By all counts, Bishop O'Connell was a saint for Los Angeles."

If convicted, the contractor could face a sentence of between 35 years to life imprisonment.

Mr Medina had been held on bail of $2m (€1.9m).

Details of Bishop O'Connell's funeral are expected to be confirmed by the weekend.

He has already been prayed for daily at Masses across Los Angeles and in his native Ireland.

Grieving parishioners have created impromptu shrines to the priest across Los Angeles and have held daily vigils, including at candle-lit ceremonies outside his Hacienda Heights home.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles now wants to honour a priest who devoted his life to helping the poor, the vulnerable and migrants from Central and South America.

A date for the special tribute ceremony in Los Angeles will be confirmed over the coming days.

He earned his nickname of 'The Peacemaker' after personally intervening during the 1992 race riots in Los Angeles in a bid to ease tensions and restore order.

The riots erupted following the police beating of African-American motorist Rodney King.

A special ceremony to celebrate Bishop O'Connell's life is now also planned for Cork.

Bishop of Cork & Ross, Dr Fintan Gavin, said Bishop O'Connell's death had shocked communities both in Ireland and the US.

The Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop – who was raised to the role in 2015 by Pope Francis – was a regular visitor to his native city and often brought groups to Ireland from his California archdiocese.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn – who worked closely with Bishop O'Connell on various social and education projects – said his death was an enormous loss to the city, California and Ireland.

“He was the help of the helpless and the hope of the hopeless,” she told The Los Angeles Times.

Former Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said it was tragic that a man who devoted his life to peace and understanding should die in such violent circumstances.

"This city has lost one of its most beautiful angels," he said.

Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez said the Irish cleric was so determined to help migrants from Central and South America that he learned Spanish so he could communicate with them more effectively.

Archbishop Gómez fought back tears as he recalled how Bishop O'Connell spoke fluent Spanish but with a distinctive Irish brogue.

"He was a good friend of Los Angeles – he was a good priest, a good bishop and a man of peace. His death is a terrible loss."

Los Angeles politicians hailed Bishop O'Connell for his work to help the poor, vulnerable and migrants in the city.

Senator Bob Archuleta said Bishop O'Connell totally devoted himself to helping the poor.

“[He] had an ability to walk the streets, everywhere he went bringing people together with clergy, bringing other priests together, bringing families together, gang members together. He brought everyone together. He was truly a man of the cloth.”

The Irish cleric often put himself at personal risk in his efforts to help protect the poor and vulnerable. Several community campaigners said that "Bishop Dave" wielded street smarts with his natural charm and good humour.

Pastor of St Cornelius Church in Long Beach, Fr Jarlath Cunnane, first met Bishop O'Connell at All Hallows College in Dublin as they were both studying for the priesthood.

Bishop O'Connell was ordained in 1979 and spent his entire ministry in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Fr Cunnane met up with Bishop O'Connell for dinner just 48 hours before the fatal shooting and was in disbelief when informed of the murder.

"He was a great friend," he said.