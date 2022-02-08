Irish band Le Boom to perform ‘dream’ show at St Patrick’s Day Festival

The Irish artist behind the electronic indie-house band Le Boom has said performing at the St Patrick’s Day Festival is a “bucket list” event.

Christy Leech will perform at the new Festival Quarter at the Museum of Decorative Arts and History in Collin’s Barracks as part of the festival programme on March 18.

The show will be a collaborative performance alongside the Dublin Glasshouse Orchestra.

“I’m so excited I can’t actually put it into words, like for two reasons, just to be back gigging and to be in front of a sweaty crowd and doing the thing that I didn’t realise I missed as much as I did over the last two years,” he said.

“That’s going to be amazing in itself but then also the added thing of doing it with an orchestra is absolutely incredible, it’s not every day you get to play with an orchestra. I’ve done some really great shows over the years, and I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited for a show.”

The Meath native is eager to get back performing after two years of the pandemic.

“I’m aware that there were some people who were really badly affected by the whole pandemic, and I suppose in my case I was lucky enough because I wasn’t relying solely on the live stuff because I compose, and I was able to write for TV and for ads and stuff like that, so I was able to turn my focus to that kind of stuff,” he said.

The 31-year-old said the pandemic also gave him a chance to write a lot of new material.

“There was a certain kind of space and silence that came with the whole lockdown and the restrictions, and it was kind of like an opportunity to go back into that world of working just on your own in a room and spending hours and hours creating and living in this kind of imaginary world,” he said.

“But having said all that it went on a lot longer than we all expected so there’s definitely a real eagerness to get back.”

He added: “We were lucky enough that when the restrictions lifted briefly in October, we were able to play two shows then but when I played those shows it was only when I was coming off stage that I realised just how much was missing. It’s only when you come out of it and look back on it you realise just what a huge impact it really had.”

Le Boom is set to release a new album later this year which focuses on the highs and lows of a summer of house parties.

“House parties became my only kind of reference point for the music I was writing because it tends to be kind of dancey and boppy stuff that I usually write and when I had no context for that because there were no festivals or anything, so I suppose I was kind of just going off the buzz of dancing around a Bluetooth speaker in a kitchen with my friends,” he said.