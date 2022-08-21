Irish Amateur Close winner is frontline garda back on duty

Garda Quentin Carew who won The Irish Amateur Golf Championship which was held at Headfort Golf club, pictured with the trophy at Tallaght Garda Station. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

The winner of this year’s Irish Amateur Close had little time to celebrate his longshot victory and was straight back to work at one of Dublin’s busiest garda stations.

Garda Quentin Carew pulled off the stunning win at Headfort Golf Club last Wednesday and is still coming to terms with it having been priced at 200/1 at the outset of the tournament.

Returning to frontline policing at Tallaght Garda Station on Friday, he told Independent.ie that the victory is still sinking in.

“Going back into work was a dose of reality for me, you’re straight back into it and we’re busy here.

“(On Thursday) I was sitting at home and the amount of text messages and phone calls I was getting, and trying to catch up and make sure I got back to everyone.

“It felt amazing, I’m still trying to comprehend that its really happened.”

The 31-year-old, originally from Allenwood, in Kildare, but now a member of Castleknock golf club, beat Hugh Foley with an eagle on the 20th hole in a match play final to seal his biggest career win to date.

It was a game that days earlier he didn’t expect to play in, saying he “wasn’t at all” expecting to qualify for the match play finals.

“(On Sunday) I was out with a couple of the juniors hitting balls with them, and my brother shouted at me from the carpark ‘one of the lads dropped a few shots’ and that I was in.

“I didn’t even have time to process it, I went home to get my clubs ready and was one of the first groups out on the Monday morning.”

He showcased his talent by beating leading qualifier Alex Maguire in the first round, and continued his form all the way to the semi-final where he knocked out Enniscorthy’s Paul Conroy by one hole.

The run to the final was made all the more impressive by the fact that he was still overcoming a serious back injury suffered in a crash while on duty 18 months ago.

“After the quarter final the back was in a bad way, I was on a lot of pain killers. The chiropractor took me in the evening and reset everything again.

“My spine was off line so my left leg was two inches longer than the right leg, but he got me back and I was swinging freely and didn’t need any pain killers after.”

In the final he faced Hugh Foley, who was bidding to become the first man since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win the North of Ireland, South of Ireland and the Irish Close titles in the same season.

Despite a slow start he came back at Foley, hitting an impressive eagle on the par-five 16th.

Both had chances at the 17th, 18th and 19th before Quentin Carew hit a career-best, 267-yard two-iron to eight feet at the 523-yard 20th and rolled in the eagle putt for glory.

“I’ve been playing in them since I was 16 or 17 and I was getting to the stage wondering if it is ever going to come, and thankfully it finally did.

“I was nice to give my mam and dad something for all they’ve done for me and my brothers, for all the phone calls saying it wasn’t good this week. To finally have something for give back to them,” he said.

After having two days to celebrate the victory he returned to work in Tallaght on Friday, where he has been stationed for four years after graduating from the garda training college.

Asked about balancing shift work with golf practice, garda Carew said it can be tough with late nights and early mornings but that this year in particular he has pushed himself through it and is now reaping the rewards.

“(The guards) was always something I wanted to do and was interested in. I love being here and the job, every day is different and I love the variety in it.

“The people here and on my unit are great as well, and it’s a great station. We’re a very close as well, we’re all friends which is enjoyable. It’s good to have that and not wishing the day over or anything like that.”

He is now preparing for the Irish Mid-Amateur next month, as well several other tournaments, and is already focusing ahead to next year.

“It won’t be much of a break, I’ll be into the gym (over the winter) then getting ready and hitting the ground running.

“I want to keep pushing on now, I’m on a high from it all. I got my name out there and now want to make sure it stays there.”