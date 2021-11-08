Irish aid agency Concern helps identify bodies after Sierra Leone explosion that killed at least 90 people

People watch in the aftermath of the oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone. Picture: Reuters

Irish humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide is helping to identify bodies in Sierra Leone in the aftermath of an oil tanker explosion which has killed over 90 people.

The aid agency is helping government authorities to ensure that grieving family members will be able to find the graves of loved ones not yet identified who died in the Freetown blast on Friday and who are being buried today.

The explosion took place late on Friday, after the tanker collided with another vehicle as it was pulling into a petrol station near a busy intersection in Wellington, just east of the capital of Freetown, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Concern’s country director described the explosion as the “worst disaster” in terms of the loss of life to hit the country since the mudslide disaster in 2017.

Austin Kennan said Concern is providing medical supplies and assisting the local authorities in any way that it can.

“We have experience from our Ebola response with reuniting family members with the graves of their dead loved ones who had to be buried before they could be identified,” he said.

“We have been asked by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to play a leading role in supporting them on this.

“The corpses are being numbered and tissue samples are also numbered before being taken for burial. These are being sent abroad for DNA testing and it could take some months for results to return.”

Mr Kennan added: “Graves are also being numbered so we can identify people in the coming months. We hope that this will bring some solace to those who have lost loved ones in this awful and heart-breaking tragedy, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”

Concern said it is also helping local authorities and other non-governmental organisations with their response by providing medical supplies to health facilities.

These include burn injury items like sterile gloves and wound dressings and helping with logistics by providing fuel, transport and other items and services needed.

Concern has been working in Sierra Leone, one of the poorest countries in the world with huge problems with poverty, poor health facilities and conflict, since 1996.