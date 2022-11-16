Irish actor Emmett J Scanlan announces birth of baby girl – ‘Three days ago we met her’

Irish actor Emmett J Scanlan has announced the birth of his second child, a little girl named Fiáin-Luna.

The Peaky Blinders and Kin star is married to English actress and fellow Hollyoaks star Claire Cooper, the couple have a two-year-old son together.

Scanlan (43) shared a sweet snap online holding his daughter’s hand. He captioned the picture: “Three days ago we met her..”

A number of well-wishers took to the comment section to congratulate the family, Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan said: “Oh ma gosh. Congrats xxx”

English actress Anna Friel, who plays the leading role in Netflix’s detective series Marcella, commented: “Just beautiful.”

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley said: “Oh loves!!!! How glorious!!! Huge congratulations. Sending so much love xxxx”

Scanlon portrays the role of Jimmy Kinsella in the crime drama Kin, which is returning for a second season next year.

The Dublin native shared a picture with his co-star Charlie Cox, who stars as Michael Kinsella, to his Instagram account in October.

In the picture, the pair are sitting in a car together and Scanlan revealed they had just finished filming.

He captioned the picture: “Kin season 2, WRAPPED!!!! 16 hours of prime-time TV over 2 years, DONE!! Thank you to every single head that made this season a f**kin trip. It has been my supreme pleasure to be part of this tearaway beast.”

“And to my brother from another mother, my roomie, adieu. He’ll miss me more than anyone. Call it a hunch, but it’s gonna hit him hard… until next time, Dublin.”