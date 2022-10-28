Trim, Co Meath, beat off competition from 881 other towns and villages to claim the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Town 2022.

Trim beat other finalists Clonakilty, Rosscarbery and Ennis to land the coveted prize in the 64th edition of Tidy Towns Ireland.

It was the first in-person awards ceremony since the onset of Covid-19 and the Meath town was crowned winners by Minister Heather Humphreys at a packed RDS on Friday afternoon with over 750 volunteers in attendance.

This year’s competition received the third highest number of entries in its almost 65-year history.

Other big winners on the day included Rosscarbery, Co Cork, which was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Village, and Cahir, Co. Tipperary was named as the overall winner of the Young Persons in TidyTowns Award and also the overall winner of the SuperValu AsIAm Inclusive Communities Award.

Clonakilty, Co Cork, was awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, Trim, Co Meath also won the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town and Ennis, Co Clare, was awarded Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister Humphreys announced €1.4m in grant aid for over 930 TidyTowns groups nationwide at the packed event and confirmed the initiative will be sponsored by Supervalu until at least 2027.

Announcing Trim as the overall winners, Minister Humphreys said: “I want to sincerely congratulate Trim and all of its TidyTowns volunteers for being crowned Ireland’s tidiest town for 2022.

“This is a moment of great pride for Trim and indeed the wider county of Meath. Having first entered the competition in 1959, Trim today continues to showcase all that is good about community and volunteerism.

“I have no doubt that the TidyTowns Group in Trim will receive a warm and deserving homecoming as they celebrate this wonderful occasion. The level of competition was extremely high this year with the third highest number of entries ever recorded.

“I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of TidyTowns volunteers across the country. The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community.

“Your hard work and enthusiasm is nothing short of inspiring.”

The competition has been in existence since 1958.