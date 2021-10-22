Ireland’s reopening: What Covid restrictions are changing today?

Trumpet player Margot Troup, aged 11, from Swords, Co. Dublin, is pictured with Silvija Ščerbavičiūtė, Principal Flute and Orchestra Leader Mia Cooper recording a special RTÉ Concert Orchestra young artists project with conductor Gavin Maloney in UCD’s O’Reilly Hall, for broadcast on RTÉ lyric fm. Picture Andres Poveda

A number of restrictions will change today, Friday, October 22 in line with the Government’s reopening plan.

It is understood that the new restrictions will be in place until February 2022. Here are the main changes.

Indoor events

People will have to continue to provide their Covid Certificate for indoor hospitality and indoor events.

A maximum of 10 adults can sit at a table indoors or 15 including children and multiple bookings will be allowed.

The 11.30pm curfew will be scrapped and licensing hours will return to normal. Nightclubs and late bars will be permitted to reopen under new guidelines.

People will be permitted to order drinks again at bar counters but patrons will have to bring drinks back to their tables and will not be allowed to sit at the bar. Measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing will remain in place.

For indoor drama and live entertainment the audience should be fully seated but standing is permitted at your seat. Up to 1,500 people may stand or dance at live music events.

Religious ceremonies

Religious services and weddings can proceed without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place.

Outdoor events

Sport stadiums and outdoor events can return to full capacity. Spectators should be fully seated but can stand at their designated seat.

Return to the office

The return to workplaces will continue on a phased and cautious basis. People have been asked to remain working from home wherever possible.