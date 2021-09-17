RTÉ is searching for a new star to become Ireland’s Eurovision entry next year.

The hunt for a singer with a proven record of success was launched tonight on the Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy told viewers: “We need a song, we need a winner… We will give (audiences at home) a chance to vote on the entry, it’s musical democracy.”

Tubridy also asked the audience if they believed Ireland could produce a winner after a long drought and the show played clips of recent winners, including 2021’s Italian rock act Maneskin.

The 66th Eurovision will take place in Italy in May 2022.

A shortlist of artists will be invited to perform live on a Eurovision Late Late Show Special, early in 2022, when a winner will be chosen to represent Ireland.

RTE’s Eurovision head of delegation Michael Kealy, said: “I’m very excited by the return of a Eurovision National Final on The Late Late Show and the prospect of giving the public a greater say in selecting our entry for Italy.

“Every year the Eurovision gets bigger and more competitive than ever and given the enormous exposure and huge financial rewards for the winner, I’m hopeful that we will attract a very high calibre of songwriter and performer.

“This year’s artist Lesley Roy has gained tens of thousands of fans all over Europe on the back of her involvement with Eurovision and her very strong social media presence. She’s currently on an extensive tour of the UK and Ireland.”

It’s hoped the search will garner a winning entry for Ireland, as it’s 25 years since the last winner with Eimear Quinn’s The Voice in 1996.

An RTÉ spokesperson said the State broadcaster is seeking an “accomplished songwriter with a proven track record of success in the music industry.”

They added: “We would like you to submit a song together with a suitable performer(s) to be considered to represent Ireland.”

All songs must be submitted with an artist or artists already attached.

RTÉ said all artists “must have the talent, drive, and ambition to compete at the highest level before a global audience of over 200 million people.”

Entries will be considered by a panel of music and entertainment industry professionals and Eurovision fans.

Selected artists may be invited to audition in the RTÉ studios in Dublin.

Songs submitted must strictly comply with the rules of Eurovision and RTÉ said it reserves the right to arrange, produce or otherwise alter any song selected for the purposes of Eurovision.

The broadcaster said songwriters or composers may only submit one song, including co-written pieces, for consideration and songs must be three minutes long.

Entrants must include a photograph of the performer(s) and a short biography with their application and songs must not have been commercially released or publicly performed previously before September 1, 2021.

If you would like to submit an entry, it must adhere to the EBU competition rules, a full list of which can be found here www.eurovision.tv/page/about/rules

Entries are only accepted through the online form on www.rte.ie/eurovision

An RTÉ spokesperson said: “Although we wish to encourage and identify promising new talent for the future, this is probably not an opportunity for beginners or people with limited or no experience of performing in public to large crowds.”

The closing date for submissions is 6pm on Friday, October 22, 2021.