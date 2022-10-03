Ireland’s Future – Plenty of talk and soundbites but no meat on bones of how unity would work in practice

Saturday’s Ireland’s Future event was labelled as “historic”, and was filled with effective soundbites, passion and enthusiasm — but little else.

There was next to no critical analysis, interrogation of those who took part in the panels, detailed plans laid out, or talk of compromise.

Predictably, the 5,000-strong crowd was clearly already on the united Ireland bandwagon.

Indeed, almost all the speakers were clearly preaching to the choir — without recognising many people do not like preaching, or choirs.

For a border poll to be successful, a section of the unionist community in Northern Ireland and the so-called middle-ground will have to be convinced of the benefits of reunification.

That means spelling out, in detail, how a healthcare system, education, policing, governance structures and many other aspects of society would work.

It means convincing the sizeable unionist community, who class themselves as proudly British, that their rights, identity and culture would be protected.

I was hopeful there would be some meat on the bones of the united Ireland plans detailed on Saturday, but there was not.

There was talk about setting out how an all-island healthcare system would work, how the united Ireland project would be funded, about protecting unionists.

But it was only mentioned in the sense of saying “we need to set out this”… followed by zero setting out and no detail.

A weekend Sunday Independent poll found while a majority in the Republic said they are in favour of united Ireland, 52pc said they would not be prepared to pay increased income tax to fund it, compared to 35pc who said they would. It’s issues like this which need to be addressed.

Passionate sentiments and witty remarks, of which there were plenty on Saturday, won’t cut it.

What was most telling about the event, amid all the cheers and backslapping almost any time reunification was declared to be imminent, were the rare occasions when sections of the crowd booed — essentially any time compromise was mentioned.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, who will become Taoiseach for a second time soon, was realistic about what needs to happen for reunification to be realised.

“We can’t build our future based on narrow majorities or on the wishes of just one community,” he said. “For these reasons, I believe the objective should be to secure as large a majority as possible in both jurisdictions in any future poll. Fifty per cent plus one may be enough on paper, but won’t be a success in practice.

“Our only hope depends on presenting a proposal — North and South — that will be able to achieve democratic consent. This will involve compromise.”

Mr Varadkar, who labelled the event a “statement of intent”, stressed he did not “have all the answers”, said he believed there were models which can work.

“For example, Northern Ireland could continue with a devolved parliament, with cross-community power-sharing, its own courts, education system, police and health service,” he added.

“We could continue to have north-south bodies and east-west cooperation. We could strengthen and deepen both these strands.

“There are lots of ideas as to how that can be done. I do not have the time today to elaborate on that. Some might see that as no change, but the biggest change would be the most important one — the sovereign Government would be the Irish one.

“The right to be Irish, British, or both, and accepted as such, would continue, as enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement. In the main, symbols would not change without agreement. This cannot be a forced set of relationships; it cannot be based on ultimatums or demands. It cannot be the triumph of one tribe over the other. Because otherwise it becomes toxic, and we all suffer.”

Cue the boos.

So what does that tell us?

It confirms that for some united Irelanders, it’s an all or nothing strategy (similar to one followed by militant republicans that failed over three decades of conflict), and they seemingly want complete subjection of the unionist community.

They seem to be forgetting the Good Friday Agreement, which many speakers on Saturday lauded as paving the way for reunification, was all about compromise. It was give-and-take. It was a settlement.

They seem forget that, funnily enough, unionists are quite fond of being part of the Union with Britain. Those boos tell us some want something more like a hostile takeover.

So despite all the talk of winning over unionists, protecting their culture and identity, many unionists will rightly be sceptical.

What would the reaction have been if some of the unionist parties had taken part in Saturday’s proceedings?

DUP founder Ian Paisley once said: “If you take away the forums of democracy, you don’t have anything left.”

His words are more true today than ever, albeit they were uttered in very different circumstances. He was being led away by police from Stormont following a sit-in protest over the dissolution of the Assembly in 1986. North-south and east-west bodies are just that, forums of democracy, and they should be protected.



When John Hume was criticised years ago for reaching out to republicans in the pursuit of peace, he was widely criticised. The SDLP leader said he would talk to anyone, referencing Gerry Adams, but there were many who said it was a mistake.

Yet it was his talks with Sinn Fein that paved the way to multi-party talks and ultimately to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. It demonstrated how talks between political rivals could bring about compromise, and a largely peaceful transition to a new political framework.

But if compromise is not on the agenda many won’t feel welcome in a united Ireland. If that’s the case, I for one don’t want to be there.