Ireland’s first ever cost rental homes are now open to applications from house hunters who earn a household income of less than €53,000 a year.

From today, people eligible for the purpose-built cost rental homes at Enniskerry Road, Stepaside, south Dublin, will be able to begin the process of renting one of the properties.

Cost rental has been billed as affordable, high-quality rental accommodation, provided by the State or local authorities. It is called cost rental because the rent is used to cover the cost of constructing the accommodation over the life of a long-term building loan.

The 50 two-bedroom apartments will be let from October at a monthly rent of €1,200, a significant reduction when compared to market rents for two-bedroom apartments in the location.

To be eligible a prospective renting family must earn less than €53,000 a year after tax and must not be in receipt of any form of social housing support, including a HAP payment.

Applicants can not already own a property and they must be able to pay the rent for the property. Those who wish to apply can only enter one application for cost rental property per development.

The application process has been launched today on property website Daft.ie and eligible tenants will be randomly selected.

The rent charged to tenants will cover the cost of delivering, managing and maintaining these homes and will not be driven by market movements.

Chief executive of the Housing Agency, John O’Connor, said he was delighted at the completion of the project.

“The Housing Agency has been central to developing a vision for cost rental homes in Ireland. The agency has been working on the Enniskerry Road project with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council over a number of years.

“Having managed the transfer of lands to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council as part of this project, the Housing Agency has worked closely with the local authority as well as with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Tuath, Respond and the Housing Finance Agency in bringing this project to completion,” he said.

He added: “We would like to congratulate our partners on this great achievement and wish the future residents of these homes many happy years in Enniskerry Road.”

These cost rental homes will be managed by Respond and Tuath Housing and are being delivered for Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council on land provided by the Housing Agency under the land aggregation scheme.

The chief executive of Respond, one of Ireland’s leading housing associations, said it was excited to provide these 50 cost rental homes.

Declan Dunne said: “Respond are excited, to work with our partners, to bring these 50 Cost Rental Homes to people who for a long time have been caught in an impossible situation where they do not qualify for social housing yet a mortgage or private rental accommodation is not an option for them.

“Cost rental is a new departure in the delivery of housing in Ireland, providing a new type of housing tenure in addition to social housing, private renting and private purchase.

“We look forward very much to being able to deliver other cost rental developments around the country to those who are eligible,” he said.

Funding for the development is being provided through the Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

