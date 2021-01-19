Annie Lynch, the first person to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland receives her second Covid vaccine today at St James’s Hospital in Dublin 8. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Photography.

The first person in Ireland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine has been given her second dose today.

Dublin woman Annie Lynch (79) received the first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in St James’s Hospital on December 29, making her the first person in the country to be given the Covid-19 jab outside of clinical trials.

The mother of three, who has 10 grandchildren, returned to St James Hospital to receive her second round of the vaccine.

Commenting on her status as the first person in the country to be vaccinated against the virus, Mrs Lynch said she is hopeful she will get to see her family soon.

“I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine.

“Like everyone else I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now. It’s brilliant that it’s here,” she said.

The news comes as it has emerged that almost 2% of the Irish population have now been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that, as of Sunday night, 94,000 vaccines have been administered, with 71,000 frontline healthcare workers and 23,000 of residents and staff of long-term care facilities vaccinated.

He confirmed the first rollout of second doses would commence this week, writing in a tweet: “This week we are also seeing the first of our dose 2 vaccinations happening - so Annie Lynch and those who were among the first in the programme will be getting the second vaccine.”

The vaccine rollout is focusing on three priority groups throughout the next couple of months, including long-term care residents, frontline healthcare workers and those aged over 70.





