Ireland's Eurovision entry Brooke Scullion says performing at contest is 'dream come true'

Brooke Scullion woke up to a "dream come true" after being chosen to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The Derry singer was the winner of The Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special on Friday night.

"Thank you to everyone who made this happen and for your support. What an honour to represent my country at Eurovision," she said.

"Next stop Italy."

On Friday night after she won the competition she gushed: "I cannot believe that I have been chosen to go to Turin to represent Ireland. I am shaking."

The 22-year-old, from Bellaghy, Co Derry, also thanked the public for voting for her.

"Thank you so much to everyone who picked up the phone and voted for me."

"I just hope I do you proud and everyone's happy with their selection, because she can't turn back now," she laughed.

Her track, That's Rich, beat five others on the The Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special, and won the hearts of the public, as well as the studio and international juries.

The song, described by Brooke as "Blondie meets The Gossip" was written alongside Karl Zine and Izzy Warner.

"I was reading Debbie Harry's autobiography and wanted to encapsulate the attitude she portrayed in her life," she said.

That's Rich, an energy-fuelled pop song that would not be out of place on a Dua Lipa album, won with 28 points.

Coming in joint second with 24 points was Janet Grogan with her song Ashes of Yesterday, and Miles Graham with Yeah We're Gonna Get Out Of It.

Patrick O'Sullivan bagged 22 points for his song One Night, One Kiss, One Promise.

In fourth place was Rachel Goode and I'm Loving Me.

Brendan Murray, who represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2017 came in fifth with his song Real Love.

Brooke is no stranger to the limelight, in 2020 the vocalist was a finalist of The Voice UK, finishing in third place.

Throughout the competition she was mentored by American pop superstar Meghan Trainor.

Brooke's fellow Derry woman Dana was the first Irish contestant to win Eurovision, in 1970.

Ireland holds the record for being the country to win the Eurovision the most times.

We are also the only country to have won three times in a row in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

The Emerald Isle last saw victory at the competition in 1996 when Eimear Quinn won.

This year's competition is being held in Italy following Roman band Maneskin winning at the contest in Rotterdam in 2021.

The glam-rock band have gone on to enjoy international success selling over 3 million records, and winning Best Rock Act at the MTV Music Awards.