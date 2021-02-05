Ireland’s areas with highest Covid-19 rates revealed: Monaghan among worst-hit regions

Castleblaney and Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan had the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country over the past fortnight with more than double the national incidence rate of 455 positive cases per 100,000 population, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The area, with a population of 21,436, had an incidence rate of 1096.3 per 100,000 population between January 19 and February 1. There were also 235 new confirmed cases during the same time period.

Monaghan town came in at third place with an incidence rate of 1,079.5 and 245 new cases among the border town’s population of 22,695.

Enniscorthy in Co Wexford was the second largest Covid hotspot in the country with an incidence rate of 1086.1 among its population of 27,253.

Also in the southeast, Waterford city recorded an incidence rate of 805.3 among its 22,476 population, with 181 new cases recorded.

Meanwhile in Dublin, Blanchardstown-Mulhaddart had the fourth highest incidence rate in Ireland with a rate of 1005.5 and 355 new confirmed cases, followed by Ballymun-Finglas with an incidence rate of 805.

While the current hotspots all recorded declines in their incidence rates, Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer for the HSE, said the figures reveal we still have a long way to go.

That is despite a substantial decline in community transmission of the virus over the past week, which he attributed to the current lockdown and what he described as a “vast national effort” to combat Covid-19 by the public at large.

“The 14 day-incidence rate has dropped by 40 per cent in one week.

"That five-day average has dropped to just over 1,100 from 1,400 last week - it's still too high but now it's beginning to feed through,” he told Newstalk radio on Friday.

But he said people who have followed the public health advice and stuck to the rules do deserve credit in reducing the transmission rates.

"The trend is good. I just want to acknowledge everybody who is suffering in different ways, there is no escape for anybody in Ireland from this pandemic. Nobody can say this has nothing to do with me, everybody is affected. All our lives and indeed everybody has a part to play."

Meanwhile, the HSE’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also urged the public to keep up the fight and not let down their guard.

“No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of Covid-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease,” he said at last night’s daily Covid press briefing.

“Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have. Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against Covid-19.”





