Ireland’s 12.5pc tax rate has been prized here and despised abroad, but what is it and why have we been forced to give it up?

Ireland’s 12.5pc corporate tax rate is simply the percentage of profits companies have to pay in tax here.

Roughly 170,000 companies in Ireland file a corporate tax return, but fewer than half of those businesses generate profits so most don’t pay any corporation tax at all.

However, 10 big multinationals – all thought to be US – paid a combined €6bn of the tax here in 2020. That was more than half the corporation tax collected and roughly €1 out of every €10 collected in tax, including income tax, VAT and excise duties.

Read More

The amount of tax collected has skyrocketed since 2015 mainly thanks to an international push to shut down loopholes like the so-called ‘Double Irish’ that had allowed companies to basically keep profits moving endlessly across international borders largely untaxed.

Ironically Irish ministers were unenthusiastic about shutting those loopholes, but in the end real investment continued to pour in and corporations’ overall tax bills rose and a surprisingly big share has washed up here.

In 2014 Ireland collected less than €5bn in corporate tax. Last year it was €11.8bn and the difference was almost all down to multinationals.

So who had the problem with Ireland’s tax regime?

It’s a long list. Notoriously, Enda Kenny was ‘ambushed’ at his first European summit back in 2011 by then French President Nicolas Sarkozy who demanded that Ireland give up the low tax rate in exchange for softer bailout terms. That ‘offer’ was by all accounts delivered loudly and vigorously by the Frenchman at a meeting of European leaders and might have been hard enough to refuse at a time when the new Fine Gael Taoiseach was desperately seeking agreement to burn the bondholders of bust banks and slash the interest bill on the EU’s rescue loans, but the politics actually worked out well for Kenny, who came away from the meeting empty-handed but making a virtue of ‘standing up for the Irish rate’.

The US has also long taken a dim view. In 2014 President Obama singled Ireland out for special criticism over what he saw as allowing big business to "game the system" at a time when a host of drug firms were reinventing themselves as Irish in order to cut their US tax bills by becoming Irish taxpayers.

There’s no doubt Obama’s former number two, now president himself, Joe Biden, shares a lot of that attitude, regardless of his sentimental attachment to the land of his ancestors.

The pressure closer to home has been more intense and often more bitter, not just from Sarkozy.

In his book on the financial crisis former Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan described how an unnamed European commissioner explicitly suggested Ireland should give up the 12.5pc in return for better terms on the bailout.

In the run-up to the 2010 bailout then EU Economy Commissioner Oli Rehn had declared the corporate tax rate was in Brussels’ sights, declaring, “Ireland could no longer be a low-tax country”, a chorus echoes by luminaries like Angela Merkel, Christine Lagarde and Wolfgang Schauble.

In the end Ireland held the line largely because after the Celtic Tiger bubble burst, IDA-backed multinationals were about the last thing standing in terms of Irish jobs.

It proved the right move. As the US recovery outpaced Europe, Ireland’s open arms approach to multinationals means the country got to ride a high-tech jobs boom as the likes of Google and Facebook grew dramatically, filling up post-Celtic Tiger office blocks in a Dublin docklands previously dominated by European banks.

Regardless, the pressure has kept coming, notably over the Apple tax case.

The controversial €13bn Apple tax case was never directly about the Irish rate, because the European Commission has no role when it comes to setting rates, but it has left a black mark over Ireland’s general tax regime regardless.

Technically the European Commission case was a state aid action based on a finding – since challenged – that Ireland gave Apple a sweetheart tax deal and therefore an unfair advantage over rivals. Regardless of the details of the case, headlines about the massive tax bill confirmed for lots of people abroad that Ireland was a tax haven that bends over backwards to allow big corporations avoid paying taxes.

And is it?

That’s the €13bn question. The policy of having a low tax rate historically has always been about jobs.

The 12.5pc rate itself only dates back to 2003, but its roots go much deeper. Before 2003 the standard corporate tax rate in Ireland was 36pc, but not for multinationals.

Starting in the late 1950s with the Shannon Free Zone, a fenced-off industrial estate, multinationals that came here to set up operations were offered a special 10pc tax rate and generous tax breaks and grants. The reality was that any tax paid was regarded as secondary to jobs because Ireland simply didn’t have high-quality industrial employers of its own.

By the 1990s a similar regime was introduced for the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Dublin, and gradually any export business was able to claim the super low 10pc rate which became even more attractive but more controversial once Ireland entered the single market.

The Fine Gael-led Rainbow coalition of the 1990s, under pressure from Europe, came up with the plan to scrap the old 10pc and 36pc rates and replace them with a single tax band. Labour’s finance minister, Ruairi Quinn, guided that plan though Europe’s corridors of power and it was gradually introduced by his successor Charlie McCreevy and the subsequent Fianna Fáil-Progressive Democrats government. The important thing for Ireland wasn’t really whether the rate was 10pc or 12.5pc, just that it was still lower than anyone else’s.

And it worked. A massive 245,000 people now work in IDA-supported firms, a record number, and those jobs are better paid and often more secure than the average. Hundreds of thousands more jobs are supported indirectly. Mass emigration, the scourge of Ireland in the 1950s and 1980s, is over. Attracting foreign investment and doing it using low tax remains the cornerstone of Irish jobs policy.

So is all this pressure on Ireland unfair?

The 12.5pc rate itself should never really have been all that controversial but Ireland has pushed the bounds of acceptable behaviour in other ways.

In the 2000s Ireland brought in tax measures making it very attractive for companies not just to come here to hire people but to locate holding companies and head offices here, regardless of the real substance of the move.

In 2008 Shire, a British pharmaceuticals company, shifted its domicile to Ireland and immediately made significant tax savings. A clatter of US drug companies became Irish by buying smaller rivals here and ‘reversing’ into them while keeping their actual headquarters in the US. German bank Depfa moved its headquarters to Dublin.

The moves reduced the tax take in countries those firms left without really generating employment here. It inevitably provoked resentment.

By the same token Ireland became tolerant to the point of indulgence of all sorts of corporate tax schemes, most notoriously the Double Irish and its variations which helped boost corporate profits without boosting actual economic activity.

Until the mid-2010s a company could be set up in Ireland, benefiting from Irish and EU laws and recognition, but have its tax base somewhere else – including in countries with zero tax.

Such loopholes within loopholes were impossible to justify, rightly hurt our international standing and ultimately made it harder to defend legitimate investment policies… and bring us to where we are today.