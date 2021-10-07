| 17.1°C Dublin

Ireland’s 12.5pc tax rate has been prized here and despised abroad, but what is it and why have we been forced to give it up?

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Ireland’s 12.5pc corporate tax rate is simply the percentage of profits companies have to pay in tax here.

What is the 12.5pc tax rate?

Roughly 170,000 companies in Ireland file a corporate tax return, but fewer than half of those businesses generate profits so most don’t pay any corporation tax at all.

However, 10 big multinationals – all thought to be US – paid a combined €6bn of the tax here in 2020. That was more than half the corporation tax collected and roughly €1 out of every €10 collected in tax, including income tax, VAT and excise duties.

