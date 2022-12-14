Ireland women’s football team named Team of The Year following World Cup qualification

Republic of Ireland players celebrate following victory over Scotland at Hampden Park.

Ireland women’s football team have been named Team of The Year.

The team’s qualification for the World Cup, the enduring popularity of Gaelic Games, Ireland’s first rugby test series win in New Zealand and Katie Taylor’s lasting popularity are all captured in the findings of the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI).

The Women’s National Football Team’s historic qualification for the 2023 World Cup saw them voted Team of the Year with 26pc of the vote.

It comes following recent controversy surrounding the team after a video emerged of players singing a Wolfe Tones song which included the line “Ooh ah, up the ‘Ra”.

Footage posted on the social-media account of one of the players captured a celebration, after the historic 1-0 win in Scotland, of the squad signing the Celtic Symphony song, including the line.

Manager Vera Pauw issued a strongly worded apology for the players’ actions in a series of media interviews at the time.

Meanwhile, the Ireland men’s rugby team closed off 2022 as the top ranked side in the world, and with victories over New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia they were a close second with 24pc.

In third place was the record-breaking Ireland women’s boxing team who backed up a two-gold medal haul at the World Championships in May.

Katie Taylor is Ireland’s most admired athlete for the sixth year running with 21pc of all votes.

The Bray native shared top spot last year with Kellie Harrington.

Taylor remained active this year with victories over Amanda Serrano and Karen Carabajal.

Rachael Blackmore took second spot with 7pc after having backed up a successful 2021 by claiming the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Henry De Bromhead’s A Plus Tard.

Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington, who missed the World Championships due to injury but bounced back to win European gold, was tied on 6pc alongside World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, Jonathan Sexton.

Ireland’s first ever test series win over New Zealand was voted the greatest sporting achievement of the year with 22pc.

Second and third place were the Ireland women’s national football team who beat Scotland to earn their place at the 2023 World Cup at 13pc and Katie Taylor for her Lightweight World Championship win over Amanda Serrano, which was the first time a women’s bout had headlined a fight in Madison Square Garden, at 9pc.

Gaelic games are once again the nation’s favourite sport in 2022 with 20pc, followed by soccer at 17pc and rugby at 13pc.

Tennis is once again the nation’s fourth favourite sport at 6pc, with golf and horse racing jointly closing out the top five at 4pc.

Katie Taylor’s split decision win over Amanda Serrano and Ireland’s victory in their third test against the All Blacks to win the series were the joint most memorable sporting moments of the year at 23pc.

Joint third place at 9pc went to Shane Lowry for his emotional interview after winning the BMW PGA Championship and Amber Barrett’s goal against Scotland which secured their place at the 2023 World Cup which she dedicated to the people of Creeslough.

The TSSI surveyed 1,000 people nationally with quotas across gender, region, age, and social class.

The research was carried out by Teneo’s Sports Advisory team and examines the Irish general public’s attitudes towards sport and their sporting heroes.

It is the 13th year of the TSSI, and the research was carried out between November 17 and 25.