Ireland weather: Met Éireann says record-breaking summer saw highest temperatures ever recorded for July, August

Ireland saw the highest ever temperatures for July and August this summer.

Ireland’s summer of 2022 saw record-breaking temperatures set in July and August, with 10 weather stations breaking their all-time maximum daily temperature records.

Summer 2022 was the fifth consecutive season where every weather station in the country recorded above average mean temperatures, Met Éireann’s statement for the season said.

After a wetter, colder than average June, Ireland saw an “exceptionally hot tropical” continental air mass move over the country from the Azores from July 17-19, which brought record high temperatures at nine stations including a new all-time record daily temperature for July - 33c at Phoenix Park on July 18.

This was the second highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland.

There were also heatwave conditions from August 9-14, which saw another record-breaking spell. Eleven weather stations broke their August daily temperature records including a new all-time highest temperature for the month - 32.1c at Durrow, Co Laois, on August 13.

There was below average rainfall recorded at every weather station in the country this summer despite the wet start in June, with Cork Airport seeing less than half (49pc) the average rainfall for the season.

Newport, Co Mayo, had the most rain throughout the summer with 311mm, close to the average for the season. This was close to three times the amount of rain at Dublin Airport with 108mm for the summer - the lowest value recorded in Ireland.

The driest county this summer was Carlow, as Oak Park station had just 19 days this summer classed as wet days, while Newport had over double this with 40.

Some weather stations reported dry spells up to 21 days long and at least six stations had a dry spell of 17 days.

Heatwaves were reported at seven synoptic stations in August lasting between five and six days.

All parts of the country had above average sunshine levels while Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, had the most with 629 hours this summer. The lowest was Belmullet, Co Mayo, with 405 hours.