Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts sunny Saturday before thunderstorms and rain take hold

A wet start to the weekend in the east will soon give way to dry weather from the west, with sunny spells extending across much of the country on Saturday.

Showers will develop in the west and become more frequent as the evening progresses with highs of 11-14 degrees.

Heavy and at times thundery spells of rain will move eastwards over the country overnight, leading to flooding in places, Met Éireann have warned.

The national forecaster issued a week-long flooding advisory on Friday, saying that heavy rain in the coming days will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.

“There'll be sunny spells with scattered heavy showers on Sunday, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest. Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible. Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with persistent rain there later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds,” Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly said.

Monday will see the rain continue, turning heavier later in the afternoon with the chance of embedded thunderstorms in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 13-15 degrees in strong southerly winds.

The heavy rain will clear eastwards Monday night and will be followed by blustery showers from the west.

The weather forecast into next week shows a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, likely to be heaviest and most frequent for Atlantic coastal counties with the best of the weather in the east. Highs will range from 11-14.

Further forecasts indicate a milder end to next week due to strong southerly winds bringing higher than usual temperatures for the time of year.