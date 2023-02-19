Ireland weather: Met Eireann predicts mild conditions today but changes coming next week

Today will be largely dry with some scattered showers ahead of a change to colder weather from mid-week, according to Met Éireann.

The best of any sunny spells today will be in Munster or Leinster.

More widespread patchy rain or drizzle will develop in Atlantic counties later this afternoon.

West to southwest winds will increase moderate to fresh, becoming windy later in the northwest, it will be mild with highest temperatures between 10C and 14C.

Monday will be a dull or damp day for the west and northwest with further outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

Drier elsewhere with more isolated drizzle patches, overall, it will be cloudy with limited sunny spells.

It will be breezy at times with moderate, occasionally fresh, west to southwest winds. Mild conditions are forecast with highest temperatures between 11C and 14C.

The national forecaster said there will be a change to colder weather from Tuesday night.

There will be some brief sunny spells on Tuesday but generally cloudy again with dry spells and occasional drizzle.

More persistent rain, however, will develop in the west in the afternoon, and track eastwards over the country through the evening and early night.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C with moderate south to southwest winds.

Overnight, temperatures will fall close to freezing after rain clears with potential for some frost or ice, winds will turn westerly too.

Wednesday will be a cold day with sunshine and widespread blustery showers, some heavy possibly with hail.

Temperatures will drop to between 5C and 8C but feeling colder in a brisk northwest wind.

Largely clear with light winds on Wednesday night with a few wintry showers near western and northern coasts. It will be cold and frosty with lowest temperatures between -1C and 3C.

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunshine to start, turning cloudier in the afternoon.

There will be a few showers, mainly in Atlantic areas. Afternoon temperatures will range between just 6C and 9C with light northwesterly winds.

Little change overnight, largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Frost is likely as temperatures fall near freezing in many parts.