There will be patchy outbreaks of rain pushing into Atlantic coastal counties this morning, gradually extending its way across the country for the afternoon.

But there will be a series of decent bright spells seen today, mainly in the southeast.

Highest temperatures will reach 13C to 16C with light to moderate southerly winds.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will continue into tonight, with temperatures dropping between 5C to 9C.

It will be coolest in the north with light southwesterly breezes.

Tomorrow we will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

These showers will be most frequent along the Atlantic coastal areas with a chance of some thundery downpours into the evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 10C to 14C, with a light to moderate southwesterly winds, turning blustery in coastal areas later in the day.

Friday night will see scattered showers most frequently in the northern half of the country, with some showers turning thundery.

Lowest temperatures of 5C to 7C, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Into the weekend, Met Eireann predict unsettled weather with potential for heavy outbreaks of rain on Sunday.

Rain will persist into Saturday but we will see decent dry intervals. Sunday will be largely dry and bright at the start of the day but become gradually wet throughout the day.

Met Eireann predict that low pressure will continue to dominate into next week, keeping weather conditions unsettled.