Ireland weather forecast: Rain and gales to dominate the weekend with spot flooding possible in places

Bright spells in the south and east on Saturday morning will quickly make way for outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will extend countrywide, and continue for much of the day.

It will also be a windy start to the weekend, with gusts reaching gale force on northern and western coasts.

High temperatures will range from seven to 11 degrees today, with the highest values likely in the south of the country.

There is also a possibility of spot flooding occurring as blustery outbreaks of rain continue through Saturday night with some heavy bursts at times.

The forecast further into the weekend and the beginning of next week remains unsettled with showers or outbreaks of rain expected on most days. It will be milder at the start of next week before turning colder once again.

Colder and showery conditions will move in across northern counties on Saturday night and will mean Sunday is set to be a chilly and blustery day with widespread showers and some sunny spells.

There will be hail or sleet showers in hilly areas in northern areas and highest temperatures will range from 6-9 degrees.

Isolated thunderstorms will occur across northern fringes.

“Monday is expected to be a mild and breezy day with plenty of cloud and some patches of drizzle,” a Met Éireann forecaster explained. “There will be bright spells also, especially across the east of the country. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in strong southwest winds.

“Persistent rain will develop in the west and north overnight with drier conditions elsewhere. Mild with lows of 10 to 12 degree.”

Tuesday is expected to be drier with highs of 13 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, wintry at times in the west and northwest. It will feel colder than recently due a stiff westerly breeze and high temperatures will max out between 408 degrees.

Frost and ice will also form, especially for sheltered areas after-dark, Met Éireann said.