COUNCILS and Gardaí are to monitor crowds as thousands are expected to flock to beaches, parks and beauty spots this weekend with Ireland set to rival the French and Venetian Riviera for temperatures.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday could soar to a sizzling 25C or even 26C in Munster and Leinster thanks to an Azores high being maintained over Ireland for 72 hours by the jet stream.

Despite cloudy conditions and drizzle on Thursday and Friday morning, Irish weather is set to transform from Friday afternoon with a glorious Saturday and Sunday forecast by Met Éireann.

If temperatures reach 25C or even 26C as forecast, Ireland will match temperatures forecast for Nice in France and Venice in Italy.

Gardaí urged people to drive with care this weekend while local authorities will monitor outdoor attractions for excessively large congregations of holidaymakers and sunseekers and to ensure social distancing is maintained.

People have been urged to remember that some Covid-19 restrictions still apply.

Sunseekers have also been warned to take precautions with sunscreen as temperatures could reach a sizzling 25C or even 26C on Sunday.

Water Safety Ireland and the Coast Guard have urged people to be responsible if enjoying water activities and to adhere to all safety guidelines.

However, restaurateurs, cafe owners and gastro-pub operators are predicting their busiest trade between Friday and Sunday since they reopened.

The weather is set to prove a God-send for street dining operations.

While Thursday will prove a damp disappointment for many parts of Ireland, staycationers have been told to expect Mediterranean-like conditions from Friday evening.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said it will be very humid and muggy conditions until the sunshine dominates on Saturday.

"Friday will start off mostly cloudy and damp with some patchy drizzle and mist," he said.

"It will become mainly dry during the day and will brighten up with sunny spells developing with highest temperatures of 15C to 20C."

"Friday night will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some clear intervals. A little patchy drizzle will develop along with some mist or fog patches and the lowest temperatures will be of 8C to 11C."

"Saturday will be dry in most areas with some good sunny spells in Leinster and Munster, it will be cloudier in Ulster and Connacht with a little drizzle in Ulster for a time."

Munster and Leinster will enjoy the best of the sunshine and temperatures which could soar to 23C or even 24C in places.

"Sunday will be warm and dry in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster with good sunny spells and with highest temperatures here of 21C to 25C."

"It will be cooler and cloudier in Connacht and west Ulster with some patchy rain or drizzle in coastal counties and highest temperatures here of 17C to 19C."

"Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells. It won't be as warm and will be fresher with highest temperatures of 15C to 20C."

"Tuesday will be warm and mainly dry with the best of the sunshine over the eastern half of the country. It will be cloudier further west with perhaps some drizzle on the west coast and highest temperatures of 18C to 23C."

Met Éireann said mid-week is set to prove more unsettled as the Azores high begins to weaken and Atlantic rain fronts approach Ireland.

"Wednesday and Thursday look like it will be a bit cooler with a fair amount of dry weather and some rain or showers and with temperatures in the mid to high teens."