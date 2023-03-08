Ireland to hold referendum on gender equality

The referendum will take place in November.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the intention is to remove the “outmoded reference to ‘women in the home’,” in the constitution, in line with the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality.

I am pleased to announce that the Government plans to hold a referendum this November to amend our constitution to enshrine gender equality and to remove the outmoded reference to ‘women in the home’, in line with the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Mr Varadkar said: “For too long, women and girls have carried a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities, been discriminated against at home and in the workplace, objectified or lived in fear of domestic or gender-based violence.

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman added: “I commend the Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality and the membership of the recent Special Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality for their work to advance these difficult and sensitive issues.

“My department will very shortly be convening an inter-departmental committee to develop policy recommendations for consideration by government, with a view to agreement by government of wording for the proposed referenda.”