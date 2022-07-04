Ireland to get extra monkeypox vaccines

The country is set to get extra monkeypox vaccine doses, senior ministers will be told.

Ireland previously bought a supply of the smallpox vaccine Imvanex. However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will tell his colleagues this afternoon that extra doses are to be delivered shortly.

The shipment is part of a European Commission procurement under the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and Ireland will be one of the first countries to get the extra vaccine.

Extra doses of the modified Vaccinia Ankara, which is marketed under the name Jynneos, will be used to reduce the risk of monkeypox outbreaks.

The amount of vaccine doses delivered will depend on the number of countries that sign up for extra doses under the procurement.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has advised that close contacts of confirmed cases and health workers treating infected patients should be offered a vaccine.

There have been 39 cases of monkeypox identified so far in Ireland. Symptoms include fever, headache, chills and exhaustion.