HEALTH chiefs issued a social distancing plea with tens of thousands set to flock to seaside resorts as Ireland will match the French Riviera for temperatures this weekend.

The plea was issued by health chiefs as Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care given the increasing traffic volumes on Irish roads given the eased Level Five Covid-19 restrictions.

Local authorities will carefully monitor numbers at seaside resorts, parks and other areas where large congregations of people may gather on Saturday and Sunday.

Gardaí also reminded householders that travel restrictions remain in place with leisure travel only allowed within resident counties - inter-county travel only being permitted for essential journeys and those complying with strict distance limits.

The plea came as Ireland is set to bask in glorious sunshine and warm temperatures for the next four days.

Met Éireann indicated that temperatures could soar to as high as a balmy 19C in some areas - matching highs predicted for Nice on the French Riviera this weekend.

Forecaster Paul Downes said the country is going to revel in warm sunshine thanks to a high pressure front which will dominate Irish weather into next week.

"Friday will be a dry, bright day though there will be more high cloud about with hazy sunny spells and highest temperatures of 13C to 17C," he said.

Friday night will remain mild with temperatures never dropping below 4C.

"Saturday will be dry with good sunshine for most areas though it may be a little hazy at times in Leinster with highest temperatures of 12C to 18C."

"Sunday will again be mostly sunny, turning hazy at times with just some intermittent passing cloud and highest temperatures of 13C to 17C."

It will be warmest in the south and east.

"Monday will again have good sunny spells. However, clouds will increase over Ulster during the afternoon. The highest temperatures will be of 17C degrees though northern areas could see 11C to 12C."

The high pressure front will start to weaken on Monday night bringing cooler conditions on Tuesday though many areas will again enjoy spells of fine, dry weather.

Settled but cooler conditions are expected to last until the middle of next week.