Ireland set for another 72 hours of bracing Arctic weather, temperatures forecast to plummet to -4C

HOUSEHOLDERS were warned to keep their hats, scarves and winter coats handy as Ireland is set for another 72 hours of bracing Arctic weather with temperatures forecast to plummet to minus 4C.

Met Éireann warned that spring has been firmly put on pause by a vast Polar front which is sweeping freezing conditions south over Ireland from the Arctic.

However, Ireland will avoid the worst of the wintry conditions with parts of Scotland and the Shetland Islands seeing blizzard-like conditions and heavy snow falls.

It will be coldest on Friday night when clear skies will see temperatures plummet to minus 4C with a heavy frost likely in most parts on Saturday morning.

Over the course of the week, maximum daytime temperatures in Ireland will never rise above 10C - a dramatic eight degree drop compared to last week.

It will also feel much colder because of an added wind chill factor.

"It will be another unseasonably cold day on Tuesday with brisk northerly winds continuing to feed down scattered wintry showers," a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

"Munster and south Leinster will stay driest with showers mainly confined to eastern coasts into the afternoon with sunny spells throughout the day also. The highest temperatures will range from 4C to 7C being coldest in the north."

"There will be showery outbreaks of rain over Tuesday night, possibly turning wintry for a time across the north of Ulster and staying driest in Munster but coldest here too under clear skies."

"The lowest temperatures will be of minus 3C to 1C with a slight to sharp frost."

"It will become less cold on Wednesday but generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, all the while staying driest in the southwest and with highest temperatures of 8C to 10C."

Over Wednesday evening, there will be a risk of frost as temperatures sink to minus 1C in some areas.

"It will be cloudy and breezy on Thursday with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, persistent in the north and northwest later and with highest temperatures of 8C to 10C."

"A band of rain will move down from the northwest in the early evening and night. Clearer and colder weather will follow later with some wintry showers moving into the north towards morning. The lowest temperatures will be of 0C to 3C.

"Friday will be a cold day with sunny spells and brisk north to northwest winds dragging down a scattering of wintry showers, most frequent across Ulster."

"The highest temperatures will be of 5C to 9C but with an added wind chill factor."

"It will be very cold on Friday night with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of minus 4C to 0C with a widespread sharp to severe frost and with a few fog patches also."

Online Editors