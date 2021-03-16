Ireland set for 110,000 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine as delivery of jab accelerated in Europe

Ireland is in line to receive another 110,000 of the Pfizer vaccine over the next three months under an accelerated roll out through Europe which could help speed up the exit from lockdown.

The Government has already indicated it will received over 2 million doses - around 693,000 a month - of this vaccine in April, May and June.

Pfizer has been the most reliable in its deliveries so far.

It comes as health officials wait for the European Medicines Agency to give the all clear to the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday after its investigation into whether there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.

The roll out of the AstraZeneca vaccine will remain on hold here until the findings of the review.

We are due 818,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine over the three months.

Hopes are being pinned on the three months of April, May and June for a ramping up of vaccine roll out and it is key to exiting lockdown for the summer.

It is hoped to get around one million doses a month.

In all it is hoped to get nearly four million doses over the three months of different vaccines.

These include 602,082 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which can be given in one shot.

The hope is that around 80pc of the population will have got a first dose by end of June which could pave the way for staycations .

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today the Commission and BioNTech-Pfizer have come to an agreement on the accelerated delivery of 10 million doses for quarter two.

She said: “I know how critical Quarter two is for the roll-out of our vaccination strategies in the Member States. These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in Quarter 2 up to over 200 million.

"This is very good news. It gives Member States room to manoeuvre and possibly fill gaps in deliveries.”

These doses would be drawn forward from the option of 100 million doses in the second BioNTech-Pfizer contract, foreseen for quarter three and quarter 4 of 2021.

"Today's proposal by the Commission needs to be approved by the Member States in the joint Steering Board."

However, there are growing fears that the country could be facing another surge in infection.

There are particular concerns around St Patrick's Day and the spread of infection if people from different households get together.

There are serious worries about the impact of planned anti-lockdown street protests.

Online Editors