Ireland news headlines: More than 500,000 to get Covid vaccine earlier than planned, 3,000 extra college places, and Sinn Féin plans to store personal voter data for up to a decade

The exit from lockdown is set to be given a boost as more than half a million people in their 50s can expect to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine earlier than expected. It is understood that the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be recommended for people over 50 by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

As well as recommending the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for over 50s, NIAC is also believed to be recommending that the age restriction on the use of AstraZeneca vaccine be eased, allowing it be offered to people over 50. Currently it is confined to people over 60 and is just being given to people in their 60s.

The number of first years at college will rise above 50,000 for the first time with the addition of around 3,000 more third-level places this year. It is hoped the increase in places will absorb the pressure that the Covid-19 pandemic is heaping on the third-level entry process.

Sinn Féin plans to store personal voter data for up to a decade

Sinn Féin plans to store the personal information of millions of Irish voters on its Abú database in Germany for up to ten years. A new privacy policy, which was quietly uploaded to the party’s website, also says Sinn Féin may move the names, home addresses and perceived voting intentions of millions of voters outside the EU in the future.

KBC and Ulster Bank customers urged to review savings in exiting banks

Consumers with savings in KBC and Ulster Bank have been advised to review their financial position and consider if keeping their savings on deposit is the most efficient use of their cash. There is some €25bn in deposits in the two banks, mostly consumer savings.

‘We can be cautiously optimistic’

A guarded exit plan from lockdown is expected this week as Covid-19 levels remained high yesterday with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan expressing cautious optimism about the country’s battle with the virus. Although he struck an optimistic note, he was also careful to point to the ongoing high number of cases of the virus, with 437 yesterday.

GAA yet to secure fresh State funding for games

The GAA has not yet finalised a funding package with the Government for the resumption of inter-county games. At an online meeting last night, county board treasurers heard from the GAA's director of finance Ger Mulryan that the last discussions had taken place at the end of March but had not picked up again in the four weeks since.

Indian armed forces to help tackle ‘storm’ of new infections

India has ordered its armed forces to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries including Germany the United States Russia and the UK, pledged to send urgent medical aid.

TikTok plans Irish ‘transparency and accountability centre’

TikTok is to open a ‘European Transparency and Accountability Centre’ in Ireland. The social networking giant, which has established its European regulatory headquarters in Ireland, says that it is doing this to give policymakers a closer look at how TikTok makes wide-ranging decisions around safety, data and privacy.

Doctors who were cleared by courts still face fitness hearings

A number of doctors are facing Medical Council disciplinary hearings over “very serious” matters despite having been acquitted of criminal charges in the courts. The disclosure was made during a High Court action in which a doctor who has been cleared of medicines importation charges is challenging the council’s decision to hold a fitness to practise hearing into the same issue.

Anxious wait for passports once EU travel is allowed as backlog hits 89,000

There are now 89,000 online passport applications clogged in the system, as people hope for a return to foreign travel in just over two months’ time. The backlog “can be cleared in six to eight weeks” when passport service resumes – but there is no sign of this happening yet.

If you would like to receive the news headlines direct to your inbox every morning and evening, sign up for our free Daily Digest newsletter below: