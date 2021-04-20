Ireland News Headlines: Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch facing murder charge over Regency attack, three cases of 'double mutant' Indian strain of Covid found in Ireland

Three cases of the new Indian strain of coronavirus were detected in Ireland yesterday, it has been confirmed. Meanwhile, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is to be charged with murder arising from the Regency Hotel attack of 2016.

Indian strain in Ireland

Three cases of the new 'double mutant' Indian strain of coronavirus were detected in Ireland yesterday, it has been confirmed. There are anxieties around the variant because of the surge of infection currently in India.

Gerry Hutch facing murder charge

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is to be charged with murder arising from the Regency Hotel attack in 2016. A European Arrest Warrant has been issued for his capture after the DPP decided that gardaí had enough evidence to charge him with the murder of drug dealer David Byrne.

Chilling note left by husband

A farmer who drowned himself and his three-year-old daughter left a chilling note to his American wife, threatening to kill the little girl if the mother returned home to the US without him. "If you can take Clarissa to America I can take Clarissa to heaven,” Martin McCarthy (50) wrote in a letter to Rebecca Saunders before he drowned their daughter Clarissa in West Cork on March 5, 2013.

European Super League fallout

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City were in danger of being thrown out of the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals last night as football authorities, fans and the British government declared war on The Super League.

Woman who helped in Mr Moonlight trial aims to shed light on missing woman case

Former police officer Catherine Costello played a key role in the 'Mr Moonlight' trial, which saw Patrick Quirke convicted of the murder of Bobby Ryan. Now she is trying to get answers for a family who haven't seen their sister, Sandra Collins, since she vanished one night 20 years ago.

Pubs call for May reopening

Publicans are calling for the “unjust segmentation” of the hospitality sector to end as they urge the Government to allow outdoor service to resume for all businesses on May 24.

Sinn Féin seeks names and addresses of Irish Facebook users

Sinn Féin has been seeking the names, addresses and emails of users of Facebook through online surveys viewed more than a million times. Mary Lou McDonald’s party spent €15,000 since January on Facebook advertising, promoting one online survey that seeks each respondent’s priorities on health, housing and the economy.

'Dire warning' on CO2 emissions

Global carbon dioxide emissions are forecast to surge this year as the post-Covid bounce-back reverses last year’s brief decline. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts a greater than 5pc increase in emissions, the second largest annual increase in history, eclipsed only by the economic rebound in 2010 after the recession.

One in four firms could fail after Covid – Central Bank

A quarter of smaller firms could fail as the pandemic evolves, according to a Central Bank survey. Over 70pc of small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) - with 250 employees or less - experienced some fall in turnover in 2020.

Body of ‘Red’ Hugh could be found beneath Spanish bank

There are fresh hopes that the remains of Irish nobleman ‘Red’ Hugh O’Donnell may be recovered under a bank as Spanish archaeologists carry out high-tech ground-penetrating radar analysis.

