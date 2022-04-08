Ireland needs to keep Russian ambassador here for future peace talks, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says

Ireland needs to retain the Russian ambassador here for future peace talks, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

It comes after Russia expelled two Irish diplomats yesterday.

Despite calls from the Opposition to expel ambassador Yuriy Filatov, Mr Varadkar said once diplomatic ties are cut between two countries, they are difficult to reinstate.

The Irish Government last week moved to expel four Russian diplomats from the embassy in Orwell Road, following suspected espionage activity.

“The reason why we don’t want to expel the Russian ambassador at this stage is that if we get to that point where we’re expelling ambassadors we could see an end to diplomatic relations between two countries and that’s very hard to put back on again,” he said.

“We do have citizens in Russia that we want to look out for.”





Read More

He said if the ambassador is expelled, it will be done “in consort” with other EU countries.

Lithuania has been the only EU country to expel their Russian ambassador and close the Russian embassy.

“Ultimately, there will be peace talks, there will be a ceasefire, there will be some sort of a foreign peace agreement and I don’t think it would make sense for us to cut off diplomatic relations in that context,” Mr Varadkar said this morning.

In a statement last night, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Irish diplomats’ expulsions were unjustified.

“There is no justification for the taking of this measure.

"The staff at the Embassy of Ireland in Moscow do not have, nor are engaged in, any duties or functions which are incompatible with their diplomatic status,” he said.