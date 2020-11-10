Ireland lagging behind in clinical trials of new medicines

Ireland is lagging behind other countries in carrying out clinical trials on new medicines, a new survey has revealed.

The survey, to coincide with Science Week, shows Denmark is attracting three times as many clinical trials as Ireland.

Clinical trials help show if a medicine is safe and effective for patients and they may offer hope to people who are no longer responding to conventional treatments.

Between 2013 and 2019, Ireland conducted 338 clinical trials across four phases, according to data from clinicaltrials.gov.

In Denmark, the number was 918. Finland recorded 509 clinical trials.

The data was gathered by the Irish Pharmaceutical Helathcare Association (IPHA) from 181 industry-sponsored clinical trials. Cancer was the disease area that accounted for 61pc of the clinical trials. That was followed by cardiovascular disease at 7pc and then a range of therapy areas, including respiratory, neurology, immunology and diabetes.

A spokesman for the IPHA said the research shows a strong correlation in Denmark and Finland between the number of patients enrolled and the number of clinical trials undertaken.

“It takes at least two months longer to recruit a patient on a clinical trial in Ireland compared with Denmark and Finland, according to the survey."

The wait time in Ireland is, on average, 246 days. The measure is the number of calendar days it takes to recruit a first patient into a trial from the date the company submits to a Recognised Ethics Committee - the international best practice structure for overseeing the conduct of ethical standards in healthcare research.

The IPHA said that with the right process reforms Ireland can be a leader in Europe in clinical research.

Dr Rebecca Cramp, scientific and regulatory manager said: “Ireland can have a lead role for clinical trials in Europe.We have a strong base of international biopharmaceutical companies, alongside global clinical leaders, and a willing and adaptive policymaker community. Reforms are needed in the clinical trials process - and, if we get them right, more patients will benefit from breakthrough medicines innovation.”

It is calling for a range of changes including the introduction of an Ireland-wide standard site contract (the Clinical Trial Agreement) so that trial start-up delays in hospitals are reduced.

It wants to implement protected research time for clinicians and hospital staff;

There should be a standard set for national approaches and clear guidance on data regulation issues.

It also wants improved Recognised Ethics Committee (REC) review and the establishment of National Research Ethics Committee to drive performance and ensure accountability for all clinical trials.





