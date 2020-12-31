Ireland is facing into ‘biggest and nastiest’ wave of pandemic, health expert warns

Nithya Rajendran, one of the first healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

IRELAND is facing into the “biggest and nastiest” wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that we’ve seen so far and our healthcare service is at serious risk of being overwhelmed, a health expert has warned.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen is a member of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG), an all-island volunteer group of academics and medics who are advocating for a Covid-19 elimination strategy.

“What makes this third wave even more concerning is there‘s a fourth wave emerging, a wave caused by this new variant of the virus which is more transmissible. And the plan to live with the virus as it was, was never tenable. It was always going to be a rollercoaster,” he said.

“The illusion we could play for a draw has been cruelly exposed already. Now it’s really time for us to knuckle down.”

ISAG is calling for one hard, aggressive lockdown that lasts until spring and for an all-island strategy to be adopted to eliminate the virus.

Read More

Also speaking at an emergency webinar this morning, Dr Oisín O’Connell, a respiratory consultant at Bon Secours Cork, outlined what may lie ahead for the healthcare system.

“What we’re trying to avoid are the situations going on in London and Bergamo, where they’re running out of oxygen in London at the moment,” he said.

“The ICUs in Wales are looking for medical students to help with proning patients so they’ve put out a call to arms. We're about two months behind Wales and the UK so this is where we need to double down on all the measures. We see where they’re using freezers outside hospitals in the UK, Wales and America, given the speed at which death is coming at them.”

He said hospitals were also starting to see outbreaks on the wards and that people were ignoring Covid-19 symptoms and starting to present later.

Although the new variant is deemed 50-60pc more transmissible, it doesn’t seem to be more virulent – but can still ultimately result in more deaths because it’s spread more easily.

Members of ISAG also believe that the huge spike in cases is down to retail and restaurants re-opening and people increasing their social contacts, not the new strain.

On the vaccine, DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines said the main issue will be access to sufficient supplies of it and the HSE ensuring each patient gets two doses. He said they’re “pretty confident” we will have 80pc vaccination coverage by October 2021.

But in terms of opening up society, it’s likely that if the new strain becomes the dominant one, that figure could be as high as 90pc coverage.

“But until we get a very high proportion of our population vaccinated, life does not go back to normal,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors